What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] ‘University fee increases are unavoidable’ – Universities SA CEO Universities across South Africa are set to see increases in tuition and residence fees. 11 January 2024 3:07 PM
POPCRU claims nationalising traffic enforcement would improve service nationwide The Police & Prisons Civil Rights Union wants provisional traffic police departments to be reformed into one national department. 11 January 2024 2:08 PM
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
View all Local
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024. 10 January 2024 6:10 PM
View all Politics
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it? The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. Th... 10 January 2024 9:43 PM
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh. 10 January 2024 9:15 PM
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
View all Business
PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need Good Samaritans have been making use of PEPs lay-by buddy system to pay for other’s goods. 11 January 2024 10:03 AM
What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin Sunburn is to be avoided at all costs, says dermatologist Bianca Tod. 11 January 2024 9:37 AM
Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident' It's understood that the renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in a severe travel accident on a fligh... 10 January 2024 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
View all Sport
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral 'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign. 11 January 2024 9:28 AM
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza South Africa’s oral arguments form part of a bigger picture to declare the Israeli Defence Force’s relentless attacks on Gaza as a... 11 January 2024 1:28 PM
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
Why both Israel and Hezbollah are eager to avoid escalation to full-blown war Neither Israel nor Hezbollah would benefit if tit-for-tat attacks escalate into full-blown war. 11 January 2024 9:42 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 10 January 2024 6:40 AM
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans

11 January 2024 10:43 AM
by
Tags:
Idols
Idols SA
luyolo yiba
Luyolo

Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Singer, Songwriter, Composer, Producer, and Record Executive Luyolo Yiba, also known as Luyolo Music. Born and raised in Qonce, he became famous after winning Idols SA Season 15 in 2019.

'SA Idols' season 15 winner Luyolo Yiba. Picture: facebook.com/IdolsSALuyoloYiba
'SA Idols' season 15 winner Luyolo Yiba. Picture: facebook.com/IdolsSALuyoloYiba

RELATED: Luyolo Yiba chats about his victory, crowned Idols SA season 15 winner

It's been just over four years since Qonce-born singer Luyolo Yiba was crowned champion of Season 15 of Idols SA.

The former IT industry worker pipped fellow vocalist Sneziey Msomito to the top spot in the competition.

Click below to check out the moment he won:

After the success of his debut album Ithemba in late 2020, Luyolo is back with new music.

He sat down with King to talk about his latest musical offering, his journey to Idols and what life is really like after winning the talent show:

Yoh, that moment! It's still surreal, even today... I'm like, 'WOW!' It's been a crazy experience.

Luyolo Yiba, winner - Idols SA season 15

Yiba was initially unsure if the win was for real.

I was like, are we doing a practice run? Because we normally did practice runs and we did a practice run of the person being a winner and the person NOT going through.

Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner

Yiba was not always confident about his chances in the competition.

I was never in it to win it; let me just be honest about that one!

Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner

Yiba says he was pretty quickly brought back down to earth when many of the 'perks' of the show were stripped away.

We tend to come out of the show thinking everything just gonna go up, only to find out that the resources that we had in the Idols competition [disappear]... the budget for the show is not for YOU as the artist!

Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner

It's been a crazy learning curve because I wasn't really exposed to the business side of music.

Luyolo Yiba, Idols SA season 15 winner

Yiba's latest track Uyphathe Kahle is available to download on all streaming platforms.

You can follow his journey on Instagram (@luyolomusic) and Facebook (@luyolomusic).


This article first appeared on 947 : What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans




11 January 2024 10:43 AM
by
Tags:
Idols
Idols SA
luyolo yiba
Luyolo

More from Entertainment

Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein. Photo: Calvin Klein/YouTube (screenshot)

'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral

11 January 2024 9:28 AM

'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies

10 January 2024 11:30 AM

Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper and singer, Doja Cat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Nate the Director

Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert

10 January 2024 8:42 AM

Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Convict Conman’ is available to stream on Showmax. Photo: YouTube/Showmax (screenshot)

[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators

8 January 2024 2:12 PM

The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villiers and Michael O’Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today

8 January 2024 11:36 AM

Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cillian Murphy wins best male acto for 'Oppenheimer' at the 2024 Golden Globes. Photo: YouTube/Universal Picture (screenshot)

'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes

8 January 2024 9:52 AM

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late actress, Glynis Johns. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Studio Publicity

‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100

5 January 2024 3:08 PM

"Today is a somber day for Hollywood.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah scoops Webby Award. Picture credit: Twitter

Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb

5 January 2024 2:25 PM

1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now

5 January 2024 1:20 PM

Calling all binge-watchers, this list is for you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rugby player Cheslin Kolbe at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Cheslin Kolbe and family safe in Tokyo after Japan's earthquake

4 January 2024 1:05 PM

Layla Kolbe confirmed that the family, who now reside in Tokyo, were safe with an update on Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The best countries to visit on the South African rand

Lifestyle

What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?

World Local Opinion

Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Rondebult triple murder: Family of accused Eugene Botha 'very, very shocked'

11 January 2024 5:14 PM

ANC's Ramokgopa sees no need to account to ActionSA over Ezulweni settlement

11 January 2024 5:07 PM

Repairs to Lillian Ngoyi Street in Joburg expected to be completed by December

11 January 2024 4:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA