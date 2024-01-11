



Calvin Klein has a reputation for steamy advertising featuring A-list celebrities.

The iconic brand's most recent underwear campaign features Jeremy Allen White.

The 32-year-old is the lead actor in ‘The Bear’, available on Disney+ in South Africa.

Now in its second season, the series follows a young chef (played by White) who goes from fine dining to running his family’s sandwich shop.

He recently won two Golden Globe awards for the role.

White’s Calvin Klein is going viral, with fans seeing a different side to the actor, and many commenting on how incredibly toned he is under his chef’s apron.

I’m straight and I’ve never wanted to yell, yes chef more in my life. pic.twitter.com/L1s9IfR3aC ' Theofficialmegs (@Theofficialmeg4) January 5, 2024

jeremy allen white for calvin klein altered my brain chemistry pic.twitter.com/vzghHC3ALv ' grace dante (@misslefroy) January 6, 2024

Jeez, he definitely doesn't look this jacked with the shirt on ' Screen Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@screenwizardz) January 4, 2024

I ain’t know Jeremy Allen White had all that cookin up under that apron pic.twitter.com/QJydU8sqWE ' allhailkingmark (@caliboycomplex) January 4, 2024

‘The Bear’ co-star Ayo Edebiri’s reaction was probably our favourite – jump scare!

This article first appeared on 947 : 'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral