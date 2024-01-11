New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024





Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets some travel tips from writer and travel correspondent Gabbi Brondani on the best destinations for South Africans to visit in 2024.

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Looking for a New Year's break away, a couple of weeks out of the rat race, or just a change of scene?

Writer and travel correspondent Gabbi Brondani has compiled a list of some of her top destinations for South African travellers to visit in 2024.

1 Seychelles

It's long been one of the top getaway destinations for South Africans, and why wouldn't it be? Long, white sandy beaches, beautiful crystal clear waters and just five hours flight time from Johannesburg means the Seychelles is always a favorite with those looking for a tropical breakaway.

It's a visa-free destination for anyone travelling with a South African passport, so it saves you money from visa costs...also there's quite good connection between South Africa and the Seychelles. Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent

Image credit: Air Seychelles on Facebook @airseychelles

2 French Alps

If it's good enough for the Kolisi's, it's good enough for the rest of us! Springbok captain Siya and his family spent some time over the festive season at Club Med in the French Alps and if the pics posted of the breakaway by Rachel Kolisi are anything to go buy, the family had the time of their lives.

(Top Tip: If you're heading to the Alps in the Spring, plan to book at a resort in the higher altitudes to ensure more snow)

We're actually in peak skiing season at the moment in the French Alps which is, of course, European winter...but one of the more popular times we're likely to see South Africans traveling to the French Alps is during the European spring...it's actually one of your better times for your first snow holiday. Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent

3. Brazil

SAA recently launched direct flights from South Africa to Brazil, making it easier than ever for South Africans to head to the South American continent and soak up the carnival atmosphere.

A ten-hour direct flight from Johannesburg will have you sipping cocktails on Ipanema Beach in no time!

Much like the Seychelles, also a visa-free destination for South African passport holders. Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent

4 London

Another firm favorite with South African travellers, say Brondani, is the UK capital.

Enjoy the sights and history of London through all four seasons.

Another bonus is that Virgin Atlantic recently relaunched their direct flight from Cape Town to London.

The city itself is incredible. There's so much to do, and more so, so much to do in every different season. Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent

Tower Bridge in London, UK. © iakov/123rf.com

Tower Bridge in London, UK. © iakov/123rf.com

5 South Korea

Over the past few years, South Korea has become a powerhouse for popular culture. It’s now one of the most sought-after travel destinations among 18-35s globally, thanks in no small part to movies and TV shows such as Parasite and Squid Game, plus the rising popularity of K-pop and K-beauty.

If you go in March, April and May, it's among the best times to visit if you want to see Cherry Blossoms in full bloom. Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent

RELATED: Top 10 travel destinations for 2024 - experts say these spots will trend

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024