New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets some travel tips from writer and travel correspondent Gabbi Brondani on the best destinations for South Africans to visit in 2024.
Looking for a New Year's break away, a couple of weeks out of the rat race, or just a change of scene?
Writer and travel correspondent Gabbi Brondani has compiled a list of some of her top destinations for South African travellers to visit in 2024.
1 Seychelles
It's long been one of the top getaway destinations for South Africans, and why wouldn't it be? Long, white sandy beaches, beautiful crystal clear waters and just five hours flight time from Johannesburg means the Seychelles is always a favorite with those looking for a tropical breakaway.
It's a visa-free destination for anyone travelling with a South African passport, so it saves you money from visa costs...also there's quite good connection between South Africa and the Seychelles.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent
2 French Alps
If it's good enough for the Kolisi's, it's good enough for the rest of us! Springbok captain Siya and his family spent some time over the festive season at Club Med in the French Alps and if the pics posted of the breakaway by Rachel Kolisi are anything to go buy, the family had the time of their lives.
(Top Tip: If you're heading to the Alps in the Spring, plan to book at a resort in the higher altitudes to ensure more snow)
We're actually in peak skiing season at the moment in the French Alps which is, of course, European winter...but one of the more popular times we're likely to see South Africans traveling to the French Alps is during the European spring...it's actually one of your better times for your first snow holiday.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent
3. Brazil
SAA recently launched direct flights from South Africa to Brazil, making it easier than ever for South Africans to head to the South American continent and soak up the carnival atmosphere.
A ten-hour direct flight from Johannesburg will have you sipping cocktails on Ipanema Beach in no time!
Much like the Seychelles, also a visa-free destination for South African passport holders.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent
4 London
Another firm favorite with South African travellers, say Brondani, is the UK capital.
Enjoy the sights and history of London through all four seasons.
Another bonus is that Virgin Atlantic recently relaunched their direct flight from Cape Town to London.
The city itself is incredible. There's so much to do, and more so, so much to do in every different season.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent
5 South Korea
Over the past few years, South Korea has become a powerhouse for popular culture. It’s now one of the most sought-after travel destinations among 18-35s globally, thanks in no small part to movies and TV shows such as Parasite and Squid Game, plus the rising popularity of K-pop and K-beauty.
If you go in March, April and May, it's among the best times to visit if you want to see Cherry Blossoms in full bloom.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and travel correspondent
RELATED: Top 10 travel destinations for 2024 - experts say these spots will trend
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101100110_plane-model-with-world-map-passports-and-tickets-as-airplane-traveling-and-tickets-booking-concept.html
More from Lifestyle
Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.Read More
The best countries to visit on the South African rand
Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African salary.Read More
PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need
Good Samaritans have been making use of PEPs lay-by buddy system to pay for other’s goods.Read More
What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin
Sunburn is to be avoided at all costs, says dermatologist Bianca Tod.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.Read More
Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'
It's understood that the renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight on his way to a scheduled appearance in Mar del Plata.Read More
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money
Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.Read More
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues)
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issues.Read More
Is LinkedIn the newest dating app?
It seems more people are turning to LinkedIn to find love.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] ‘University fee increases are unavoidable’ – Universities SA CEO
Universities across South Africa are set to see increases in tuition and residence fees.Read More
POPCRU claims nationalising traffic enforcement would improve service nationwide
The Police & Prisons Civil Rights Union wants provisional traffic police departments to be reformed into one national department.Read More
Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’
Mmusi Maimane has taken to social media to announce that he is ready to be president of this country.Read More
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ
Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.Read More
SA has ‘strong case’ on protecting Gazans from Israeli military action: Expert
On Thursday, South Africa in its genocide case against Israel is expected to try and persuade the International Court of Justice to put in place provisional measures to protect the Palestinian people living in Gaza.Read More
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?
South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza.Read More
Flooding, strong winds, lightning on the cards for Gauteng, FS & Mpumalanga
A Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng has been issued by the South African Weather Service, which could potentially lead to some areas being flooded.Read More
The world zeroes in on SA's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ
South Africa is set to appeal to the UN’s top court to issue an order for Israel to halt military operations in Gaza, and to allow for humanitarian aid to reach the thousands of Palestinians displaced by its war with Hamas.Read More
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?
The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.Read More