PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need
Pippa Hudson speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 24:30.
Sometimes we are forced to buy items on layby when we cannot afford to pay in full at the time.
However, in some cases a kind stranger might step in to make life a little easier.
An anonymous person on Facebook recently posted that they had gone into a PEP store and paid off two lay-bys for school uniforms.
She was able to do this through PEP Lay-by Buddy Initiative, which allows any person to contribute towards paying off someone’s lay-by.
You can do this either online through the PEP website or at the till of any PEP store.
A customer will then be randomly selected to receive a voucher from PEP to pay off their purchase and both the original customer and the donor will remain anonymous.
They allow you to choose the province and the type of layby… but you don’t know who it is going to, and they don’t know where it is coming from.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
I think that is the true spirit of giving.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need
Source : https://www.pepstores.com/page/pep-facts
More from Lifestyle
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024
Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.Read More
Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.Read More
The best countries to visit on the South African rand
Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African salary.Read More
What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin
Sunburn is to be avoided at all costs, says dermatologist Bianca Tod.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.Read More
Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'
It's understood that the renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight on his way to a scheduled appearance in Mar del Plata.Read More
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money
Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.Read More
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues)
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issues.Read More
Is LinkedIn the newest dating app?
It seems more people are turning to LinkedIn to find love.Read More