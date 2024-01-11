Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'
JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, reached out to Black Coffee on X following an announcement on Wednesday night that the international DJ was involved in what's been described as a "severe travel accident" on the way to a show in Argentina.
Kodwa made a post wishing Black Coffee a speedy recovery.
READ: Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'
The minister also praised the DJ for flying Mzansi's flag globally while solidifying his musical footprint.
"You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world."
Kodwa said was in touch with the Black Coffee’s family on Wednesday night, who were with him.
I wish you a speedy recovery @RealBlackCoffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery Mashiane, Zukuzela, Masiyana. pic.twitter.com/5JnhhdJOQb' Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) January 11, 2024
This article first appeared on EWN : Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'
