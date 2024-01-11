



Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 07:24.

Coming back to the office after a December break often has us yearning for the next big adventure.

When choosing a place to visit to satisfy the travel bug the biggest question is always the cost.

If your New Years resolution is to travel, without going bankrupt, these are some of the perfect destinations to start with.

The rand is stronger than the local currency in Argentina, Egypt, Colombia, India, Kenya, Philippines, Sri Lanka.

Buenos Aires in Argentina is the top choice according to Business Tech, where R1 can get you roughly 43 Argentine pesos, and can eat out at an inexpensive restaurant for around R129, compared to R150 at home.

Some slightly more expensive destinations that are still affordable include Japan, Mauritius, and Czech Republic.

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

I was so surprised, I always thought Japan would be so expensive for us. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

One of the more expensive destinations according to Numbeo is Australia, where a beer would cost you almost R100 and a pack of cigarettes would cost more than R500.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The best countries to visit on the South African rand