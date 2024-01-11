Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’





Ray White speaks with Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa Leader.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

The founder of the Build One South Africa (Bosa) party has stated that he is ready to run South Africa.

In his post on X, he says we cannot have a country run by ‘thugs, racists, or angry dictators.’

He states that we need a visionary with a love for all South Africans, a role he believes he can fill.

In a separate post he refers to South Africa as a crime scene and says, ‘we have to remove this corrupt government by all means necessary.’

No Cyril. No John. No Julius. It’s time for Maimane. https://t.co/4B8iyXyM75 ' Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 10, 2024

Maimane says that as a person who wants the country to prosper, he has grown tired of the lack of ethical leadership and wants to see real change.