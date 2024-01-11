Streaming issues? Report here
Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’

11 January 2024 12:43 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
ray white
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Build One SA

Mmusi Maimane has taken to social media to announce that he is ready to be president of this country.

Ray White speaks with Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa Leader.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

The founder of the Build One South Africa (Bosa) party has stated that he is ready to run South Africa.

In his post on X, he says we cannot have a country run by ‘thugs, racists, or angry dictators.’

He states that we need a visionary with a love for all South Africans, a role he believes he can fill.

In a separate post he refers to South Africa as a crime scene and says, ‘we have to remove this corrupt government by all means necessary.’

Maimane says that as a person who wants the country to prosper, he has grown tired of the lack of ethical leadership and wants to see real change.

I am challenging people to say, let us get to a point where we can directly hold someone accountable for the state of this nation.

Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa Leader



