Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’
Ray White speaks with Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa Leader.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The founder of the Build One South Africa (Bosa) party has stated that he is ready to run South Africa.
In his post on X, he says we cannot have a country run by ‘thugs, racists, or angry dictators.’
He states that we need a visionary with a love for all South Africans, a role he believes he can fill.
In a separate post he refers to South Africa as a crime scene and says, ‘we have to remove this corrupt government by all means necessary.’
No Cyril. No John. No Julius. It’s time for Maimane. https://t.co/4B8iyXyM75' Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 10, 2024
Maimane says that as a person who wants the country to prosper, he has grown tired of the lack of ethical leadership and wants to see real change.
I am challenging people to say, let us get to a point where we can directly hold someone accountable for the state of this nation.Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa Leader
Source : @BuildOneSA/Twitter
More from 702 Elections 2024
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.Read More
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.Read More
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst
South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring.Read More
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system
Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering
This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.Read More
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.Read More
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.Read More
Postpone elections, stop the cycle of ‘elect and regret’ - Dr Pali Lehohla
The former statistics SA chief believes that we need to postpone next year’s elections.Read More
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.Read More
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst
South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring.Read More
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system
Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering
This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.Read More
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.Read More