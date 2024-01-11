Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’
Lester Kiewit speaks with Scarra Ntubeni, Stormers hooker.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Two stormers legends have recently broken major milestones in their careers.
Brok Harris has played over 400 games as a professional, and Ntubeni has played over 100 games for the Stormers.
Ntubeni says that it has been a long journey to his 100th game, but it was made special by having his family and friends there and finishing the night victorious.
His 100th game, also marked the first game he was able to bring his son to.
He adds that after 100 games you can really feel the difference in your body, especially when training.
Looking after your body becomes much more important. You get to know your body as well.Scarra Ntubeni, Stormers Hooker
The Stormers will take on the Sale Sharks in their next United Rugby Championship game on Saturday.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’
More from Sport
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.Read More
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure
There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.Read More
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends
Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old.Read More
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights
Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.Read More
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India
The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands.Read More
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days
"He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam GilchristRead More
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)
Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India.Read More
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club
Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history.Read More
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)
Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?Read More