Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor

11 January 2024 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
insurance policy
consumer issues
building insurance

Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).

Bruce Whitfield talks home owner insurance exclusions with consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Are you familiar with all the ins and outs of your homeowners' insurance?

If you have a bond on your home this insurance is obligatory and usually covers just about everything connected to your property - from the pool and solar panels to unforeseen events such as flooding and fire.

But what if a contractor you've hired to do repairs accidentally causes major damage to the structure of your home?

You would probably not have a valid claim, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com
@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Knowler followed up after being alerted to the case of a home owner left with significant damage after a contractor inadvertently started a fire on their roof, to find out the policy in this case covered only damage to their furniture.

The family in question were having their roof repaired. In the process... the repairers (using a blow torch), set the house on fire. There was as you can imagine a lot of damage done, although the house did not burn down completely: some of the damage was water damage from fire hoses.

Ellen, Friend of policy holder

The family approached their insurer, who after a long delay and much going back and forth, rejected the claim on the basis that the family needed to deal with the third party who had been contracted to repair their roof.

Ellen, Friend of policy holder

Ellen approached her broker to find out of if the cover her own family has on their property excludes damage caused by third parties. It was confirmed that their policy does indeed exclude this.

Providing a few examples of what is not covered, the broker highlighted this section: “loss or damage caused by servicing, maintenance, cleaning, repairing, restoring, dyeing, bleaching, alteration”

RELATED: Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage

Ellen was told that where a third party service provider is undertaking work on a property the owner must find out whether the service provider has the appropriate insurance cover, and ask for proof of this.

"If the third party/service provider doesn't have the cover, and the house owner goes ahead anyway and something bad happens - that is too bad. It is not the insurer of the house owner’s problem."

In this case, the repudiation of the claim by the homeowner's insurer was based on standard industry practice, confirms Ami Underwriting Managers' Christelle Coleman.

This is her advice for home owners:

Verify contractor's insurance: Before any work commences, confirm that the contractor has a valid Contractors All Risks (CAR) insurance policy. This policy should specifically cover damages to the property they are working on.

Obtain proof of insurance: Request and keep a copy of the contractor’s insurance certificate as proof of their coverage.

Understand your policy: Be aware of what your insurance policy does and does not cover, especially in relation to third-party work on your property. (If necessary, discuss with any additional coverage needed during the period of the construction or repair work.)

Communicate with your insurer: Considering potential renovations or repairs, discuss any implications for your current coverage.

Regarding roof contractors' use of blow torches, this is apparently necessary when applying a specific form of waterproofing called Torch On.

And Coleman says it’s not uncommon for roofs to catch alight during this process.

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor






























































































