Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender
The City of Cape Town is steadily moving ahead with its aim of reducing reliance on Eskom through mitigating the impact of loadshedding and diversifying energy supply.
It has just has issued the latest in a series of power-related tenders in line with the strategy of adding independent power to the City’s grid.
The City has issued the latest in a series of power-related tenders aimed at mitigating the impact of load-shedding and diversifying its supply of energy and reducing reliance on Eskom.' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 10, 2024
See: https://t.co/pUiwYSLRPw#CTNews #Energy pic.twitter.com/8FOgFSSN0E
Short-term plans include protecting its customers against the first four stages of Eskom loadshedding by 2026, adding 650MW of independent power to the mix within five years.
This is on the road building up to the ultimate goal of access to sufficient additional independent power to put an end to power cuts says Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayco Member for Energy.
The tender is out currently and will close on 8 April... We are hoping of course that with all of the short-term programmes that we're hoping to implement, there will some success. In terms of our plans we really would like to protect our customers against the first four stages of loadshedding by 2026. And that is literally just two years away...Beverley van Reenen, Mayco Member for Energy - City of Cape Town
Power supply diversification initiatives include:
• UNDER WAY: Embedded IPP renewable energy (200MW) – with the goal to diversify electricity suppliers for more cost-effective electricity
• UNDER WAY: Dispatchable IPP Program (up to 500MW) – a key load-shedding mitigation mechanism, with 10-year power contracts for dispatchable power plants
• UNDER WAY: Wheeling (up to 350MW) – a City-enabled means of third parties selling electricity to each other using existing grid infrastructure
• DONE: Private Small-Scale Embedded Generation (up to 100 MW) mechanism – Residential and commercial customers are enabled to generate electricity for their own use and be credited for excess generation
• UNDER WAY: City-owned SSEG (up to 20MW) from the Atlantis plant (7MW) and solar PV at City facilities (13MW)
Click here to read more about the City's initiatives and scroll up to listen to the interview with van Reenen
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mdmworks/mdmworks1409/mdmworks140900015/31615418-view-of-cape-town-south-africa.jpg
More from Business
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.Read More
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023
South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies.Read More
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'
By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.Read More
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds
The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.Read More
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor
Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).Read More
Software giant SAP to pay SA R2bn in restitution for Gupta era corruption
The German-based software company was first implicated in Gupta-linked corrupt contracts in 2017. And it owes South Africa more than restitution alone, says economist Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?
The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.Read More
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos
It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.Read More
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.Read More
More from Local
Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students
A R3.8 billion budget has been set aside for the 2024 academic year for students who have a household income of more than R350,000 said Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande on Sunday.Read More
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: Teaching Consent, Belonging, and Identity for a Brighter FutureRead More
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 at the age of 19.Read More
DA to Ramaphosa: Commission independent audit of social grant recipient database
This follows recent revelations of irregular and improper payments of social grants to undeserving beneficiaries, including R140 million paid to more than 70,000 deceased beneficiaries over the past three financial years.Read More
Three more lives lost as heavy rains continue to batter parts of KZN
KZN COGTA said that in the latest fatalities, at least two motorists were swept away in their cars.Read More
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.Read More
Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire
The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.Read More