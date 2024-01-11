Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds





Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the Blockchain Academy's Carel de Jager and Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager for Luno.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally given the green light for bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the US.

This decision on the world's largest cryptocurrency is good news for the broader industry as well, say local experts.

@executium/unsplash.com

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Carel de Jager, consultant at the Blockchain Academy, and Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager for Luno.

RELATED: Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'

They agree that the SEC decision brings cryptocurrency into the mainstream, following bitcoin's years of failed applications.

This is major... bitcoin is now institutionalised, and it's grown beyond the baby that it was for the last decade or so. The stamp of approval by the SEC shows that this is an asset that needs to be reckoned with. Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy

I think what makes it even more exciting is that this ETF application process has been ten years in the making... Having this stamp of approval brings it into the mainstream and gives everyday regular investors an opportunity to invest in the asset without actually holding the asset... We've seen the same happen with gold - when the gold ETF was launched there was a much larger scale of adoption. Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager - Luno

How will this long-awaited development affect the notorious volatility of bitcoin?

De Jager says the future scenario is difficult to forecast, although there are rumours of 'billions and billions' of dollars sitting on the sidelines as investors waited for the ETF approval.

Hopefully all of that is true, and the price would increase... but we've become used to this four-year violent cycle that bitcoin goes through, and we're approaching another one of those in this year. I don't really expect the volatility to decrease; I don't think the SCA has the ability to do that. Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy

It is a game-changer and a possible precursor of more to come. We can also see that in some of the performance not just in bitcoin, following the announcement. We know there was a lot of anticipation in the run-up, and we saw the price movement in the graph going up. Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager - Luno

What is also interesting is the response we've seen in the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, etherium. That also saw quite significat growth today... so overalll for the industry it's a very positive move. Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager - Luno

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds