Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the Blockchain Academy's Carel de Jager and Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager for Luno.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally given the green light for bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the US.
This decision on the world's largest cryptocurrency is good news for the broader industry as well, say local experts.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Carel de Jager, consultant at the Blockchain Academy, and Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager for Luno.
RELATED: Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'
They agree that the SEC decision brings cryptocurrency into the mainstream, following bitcoin's years of failed applications.
This is major... bitcoin is now institutionalised, and it's grown beyond the baby that it was for the last decade or so. The stamp of approval by the SEC shows that this is an asset that needs to be reckoned with.Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
I think what makes it even more exciting is that this ETF application process has been ten years in the making... Having this stamp of approval brings it into the mainstream and gives everyday regular investors an opportunity to invest in the asset without actually holding the asset... We've seen the same happen with gold - when the gold ETF was launched there was a much larger scale of adoption.Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager - Luno
How will this long-awaited development affect the notorious volatility of bitcoin?
De Jager says the future scenario is difficult to forecast, although there are rumours of 'billions and billions' of dollars sitting on the sidelines as investors waited for the ETF approval.
Hopefully all of that is true, and the price would increase... but we've become used to this four-year violent cycle that bitcoin goes through, and we're approaching another one of those in this year. I don't really expect the volatility to decrease; I don't think the SCA has the ability to do that.Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
It is a game-changer and a possible precursor of more to come. We can also see that in some of the performance not just in bitcoin, following the announcement. We know there was a lot of anticipation in the run-up, and we saw the price movement in the graph going up.Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager - Luno
What is also interesting is the response we've seen in the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, etherium. That also saw quite significat growth today... so overalll for the industry it's a very positive move.Christo de Wit, SA Country Manager - Luno
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/-5z36YztTtM
More from Business
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.Read More
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023
South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies.Read More
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'
By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.Read More
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy.Read More
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor
Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).Read More
Software giant SAP to pay SA R2bn in restitution for Gupta era corruption
The German-based software company was first implicated in Gupta-linked corrupt contracts in 2017. And it owes South Africa more than restitution alone, says economist Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?
The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.Read More
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos
It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.Read More
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.Read More
More from World
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.Read More
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told
In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has been placed on Hamas.Read More
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel
Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide was taking place, it was being perpetuated by Hamas.Read More
BBC Africa docuseries ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ leaves viewers shocked
‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ features dozens of testimonies from survivors.Read More
[WATCH] Sony’s new car can be driven with PS5 controller
ICJ genocide case: ‘It’ll be very difficult for Israel to convince the world’
Israel is expected to argue its case in the International Court of Justice on Friday as to why its perpetual bombardment of Gaza, causing the deaths of thousands of civilians, does not constitute genocide.Read More
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
‘Israel may make an emotive case to the world, not the judges’ – Law professor
On Friday Israel will have three hours to respond to arguments advanced by South Africa in the Hague on Thursday.Read More
Lamola on US claims against SA genocide case: ‘We have shown intent of Israel’
After the United States government labelled South Africa’s genocide case against Israel as ‘unfounded’, the Minister of Justice insisted the country’s arguments all aligned with the Genocide Convention’s definition.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Dealing with romantic crushes in the workplace
A survey conducted by Forbes has revealed that over 60% of adults have had an office romance.Read More
Pattern baldness: 'It is unfortunately an ongoing progressive problem'
Pattern baldness affects nearly half of all men and a quarter of all women by the age of 50.Read More
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 at the age of 19.Read More
Has your pension fund dropped in value? Here's why...
Pension funds may decline due to various factors, affecting retirees and future pensioners financially.Read More
Joburg Film Festival 2024: 'Inspiring storytelling and celebrating legends'
The much-anticipated festival, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts, aims to celebrate storytelling through the art of film.Read More
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Tips to handle the back-to-school first term jitters
The new school year, whether in preschool, primary, or high school, can bring about changes such as a new teacher, classroom, playground, friends, and rules, which can be unsettling for some children.Read More
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.Read More
Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around
'Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication.' Award-winning programme HenPower is creatively engaging older people in hen keeping to promote well-being and reduce loneliness.Read More