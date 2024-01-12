SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’
MBOMBELA - Years after backing former President Jacob Zuma's successful bid to take over the Union Buildings, the South African Communist Party (SACP) said it regretted supporting his bid to become South Africa's head of State.
The SACP went from being an ally to his biggest critics, as they decried the rise of corruption and attempted capture of the country by a parasitic network.
The party's general secretary, Solly Mapaila, told Eyewitness News that Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for corrupt politicians to infiltrate government entities.
Mapaila was speaking in Mpumalanga on Thursday, where he delivered the Joe Slovo Memorial Lecture.
READ: uMkhonto weSizwe's real founders turning in their graves: SACP on Zuma, MK party
Towards the end of Zuma's tenure, the SACP became his most vocal critic.
The party, which once supported Zuma, is now again leading the charge of lambasting the former leader, but this time over his role in the uMkhonto weSizwe party where he is the face of its election campaign.
Mapaila said Zuma is a counter-revolutionary: “What he has embarked upon, particularly mobilising former soldiers of uMkhonto weSizwe, is a counter-revolutionary act. We must say it for what it is, there's nothing other than that.”
Mapaila said Zuma disrespected the former liberation party's roots by using its armed wing to show his disapproval of the African National Congress' current leadership.
This article first appeared on EWN : SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’
More from Politics
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ
Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history
Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon
The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.Read More
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.Read More
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt
ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investments, argued that the governing party might’ve contravened the Electoral Party Funding Act’s terms.Read More
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.Read More
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More
ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool'
The ANC admitted that they lied to protect former president Jacob Zuma, after he turned his back on the party.Read More