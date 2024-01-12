Israel to respond to SA's arguments in ICJ genocide case





CAPE TOWN - South Africa has told the International Court of Justice that Gaza is a concentration camp where genocide is taking place.

On Friday, Israel will have three hours to respond to arguments advanced by six lawyers representing South Africa in The Hague on Thursday, in its genocide case against Israel.

South Africa has told the United Nations court that Israel had ignored its diplomatic attempts to get it to stop attacking Palestinians, in retaliation for Hamas’ attack on Israel in October 2023.

In arguing the court’s jurisdiction to hear this dispute - Professor John Dugard pointed out that South Africa had a long history with Israel.

For this reason, it didn’t immediately bring this matter to court.

But Dugard said diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute had failed.

“South Africa strongly believes that what Israel is doing in Gaza amounts to genocide. Israel denies this and claims that such an accusation is legally and factually wrong, and moreover is obscene.”

Dugard was backed up by Professor Max du Plessis who said the court is obliged to protect the rights of Palestinians.

“South Africa has stressed that any motive or effort by Israel to destroy Hamas does not preclude genocidal intent by Israel towards the whole or part of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

South Africa is asking the court to granting interim measures to stop the violence, while it decides on the merits of the genocide accusations.

