SA argues well at ICJ on Day 1. Israel calls its lawyers 'agents of Hamas'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Janet Anderson, a journalist at the Hague.

The eyes of the world were on South Africa on Thursday, as it argued before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel is committing genocide against the people of Palestine.

South Africa believes that Israel is in contravention of the 1948 Genocide Convention, which defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group".

On the first day of the hearing, South Africa argued that Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed more than 23 000 people, aimed to destroy the population.

The evidence of genocidal intent is not only chilling, it is also overwhelming and incontrovertible. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Advocate - High Court of South Africa

This is the biggest case the ICJ has ever addressed, with over 100 applications for media observations.

I think that is just a measure of how much world attention there is to this particular case. Janet Anderson, Journalist at the Hague

According to Anderson, it is very difficult to prove genocidal intent in legal terms, but South Africa presented their case very well.

The South African officials brought attention to the historical context of this conflict and specifically quoted UN agencies which she says is a smart decision.

On Friday (12 January), Israel will argue its defence and respond to these allegations.

Anderson does not know what Israel's defence will be, but its Foreign Ministry is accusing South Africa's lawyers of being agents of Hamas.

South Africa's delegation take their seats in the International Court of Justice's Peace Palace in the genocide case agaist Israel on 11 January 2024. Picture: Supplied: @Min_JCS on X

That definitely will not go down well with the court and the judges… You don’t go around calling other lawyers agents of terrorism. It is just not done. Janet Anderson, journalist at The Hague

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA argues well at ICJ on Day 1. Israel calls its lawyers 'agents of Hamas'