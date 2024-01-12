Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign 1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023. 12 January 2024 12:54 PM
Lillian Ngoyi street explosion 'created opportunity for smart infrastructure' The City of Johannesburg has allocated R196 million to the repairs of Lillian Ngoyi Street. 12 January 2024 12:23 PM
View all Local
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’ Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption t... 12 January 2024 7:21 AM
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
View all Politics
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy. 11 January 2024 9:41 PM
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the bro... 11 January 2024 8:55 PM
View all Business
2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850. 12 January 2024 2:56 PM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral 'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign. 11 January 2024 9:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'

12 January 2024 9:12 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Personal finance
Consumer Protection Act
Wendy Knowler

By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.

Uveka Rangappa speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Listen to the discussion below.

Social media is still debating the legality of retailers going cashless after a post on 16 January about Woolworths Café ditching paper money went viral.

Knowler says this is not a new trend, many retailers have gone cashless in recent years without so much as a murmur on social media.

While cash is legal tender, the Reserve Bank has not yet issued any notices preventing retailers from going cashless.

The Reserve Bank will say, yes, cash is legal tender and should not be refused by retailers but they also acknowledge that there is this global move towards alternative forms of payment.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

These decisions are based on context, she says.

If your customer base can adapt to the change, it would make sense.

However, if your customers predominately pay in cash, you would simply be doing yourself a disservice.

Another consumer trend, Knowler adds, is spaza shops charging extra for card payments.

This is not allowed as shops must legally pay their merchant fees.

You may not pass your bank fees onto your customers. It's illegal in terms of the Consumer Protection Act… and the merchant’s agreement.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'




More from MyMoney Online

Image courtesy of Maitree Rimthong (https://www.pexels.com/@maitree-rimthong-444156)

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

10 January 2024 7:37 AM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Read More arrow_forward

pixabay.com, 2019

How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)

8 January 2024 6:45 AM

Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...

Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you

29 December 2023 11:17 AM

"If the only way you can afford car instalments is with a balloon payment, you can’t afford it," warns Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

© canyalcin/123rf.com

Joburg has the most economic opportunity in Africa, says Artificial Intelligence

29 December 2023 8:12 AM

Born from boredom, an idea: Tell ChatGPT, 'Rank African cities by economic opportunity', and publish whatever it spits out.

Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things

28 December 2023 1:26 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how.

Read More arrow_forward

© dmvasilenko77/123rf.com

2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro

28 December 2023 12:56 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares tips to help financially savvy teens.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: blasbike/123rf.com

Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid chaos at OR Tambo

28 December 2023 12:15 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example.

Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

Borrowing money isn’t always bad – debt can be a sensible way to build wealth

14 December 2023 9:25 AM

Debt can be a useful way to build wealth if it is managed wisely, says Bomikazi Zeka (Financial Planning, University of Canberra).

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Are you financially literate? Here are 7 signs you’re on the right track

14 December 2023 9:16 AM

How many of these seven things are you currently practising?

Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months

5 December 2023 8:44 AM

Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.

Read More arrow_forward

