'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'
Uveka Rangappa speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Listen to the discussion below.
Social media is still debating the legality of retailers going cashless after a post on 16 January about Woolworths Café ditching paper money went viral.
Calm yourselves: Woolies’ cafés only. pic.twitter.com/5DtkCvwCea' Wendy Knowler (@wendyknowler) January 7, 2024
Knowler says this is not a new trend, many retailers have gone cashless in recent years without so much as a murmur on social media.
While cash is legal tender, the Reserve Bank has not yet issued any notices preventing retailers from going cashless.
The Reserve Bank will say, yes, cash is legal tender and should not be refused by retailers but they also acknowledge that there is this global move towards alternative forms of payment.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
These decisions are based on context, she says.
If your customer base can adapt to the change, it would make sense.
However, if your customers predominately pay in cash, you would simply be doing yourself a disservice.
Another consumer trend, Knowler adds, is spaza shops charging extra for card payments.
This is not allowed as shops must legally pay their merchant fees.
You may not pass your bank fees onto your customers. It's illegal in terms of the Consumer Protection Act… and the merchant’s agreement.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/10/09/19/19/coins-1726618_960_720.jpg
