World

Israel likely to claim ‘antisemitism’ and ‘right to defence’ at ICJ day 2

12 January 2024 10:11 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Israel and Palestine
Genocide
ray white
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

International pressure is mounting against Israel amid the genocide case against them at the ICJ.

Ray White speaks with Dr. Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

South Africa has embarked on their journey to end Israel’s siege of Gaza.

Thousands have been killed since Israel launched its offensive, many of these being children.

On the first day of the hearing South Africa argued that there was clear genocidal intent on the part of Israel.

According to the 1948 Genocide Convention, genocide is defined as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”

South Africa has very eloquently argued that there is intent.

Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg

Israel is set to defend itself against the allegations before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday.

Van Heerden says that Israel will have two main arguments, one being the long history of antisemitism, and the second being Israels ‘right to defend itself.’

We are going to be told that Hamas as an organisation, according to Israel a terrorist organisation, is wanting to see the annihilation of the state of Israel, in other words wanting to pursue a holocaust type of struggle.

Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg

They’ll say this is what South Africa is supporting, this is what makes us as South Africa anti-sematic.

Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg

He adds that they will most likely argue that Hamas is hiding amongst innocent civilians and that there will be high civilian casualties if they are to eliminate them.

However, the withholding of food, water, electricity, and other essential services do suggest genocidal intent, which South Africa has argued.

South Africa's delegation take their seats in the International Court of Justice's Peace Palace in the genocide case agaist Israel on 11 January 2024. Picture: Supplied: @Min_JCS on X
If you want to annihilate Hamas, why subject 2 million plus people to no food, no water, no electricity, and certainly no medicine?

Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg

The severity of what Israel has been doing in the Gaza strip far outweighs what has happened in Russia-Ukraine, and that is just in a three month period.

Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg



