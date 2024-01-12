Israel likely to claim ‘antisemitism’ and ‘right to defence’ at ICJ day 2
Ray White speaks with Dr. Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
South Africa has embarked on their journey to end Israel’s siege of Gaza.
Thousands have been killed since Israel launched its offensive, many of these being children.
On the first day of the hearing South Africa argued that there was clear genocidal intent on the part of Israel.
According to the 1948 Genocide Convention, genocide is defined as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
South Africa has very eloquently argued that there is intent.Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg
Israel is set to defend itself against the allegations before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday.
Van Heerden says that Israel will have two main arguments, one being the long history of antisemitism, and the second being Israels ‘right to defend itself.’
We are going to be told that Hamas as an organisation, according to Israel a terrorist organisation, is wanting to see the annihilation of the state of Israel, in other words wanting to pursue a holocaust type of struggle.Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg
They’ll say this is what South Africa is supporting, this is what makes us as South Africa anti-sematic.Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg
He adds that they will most likely argue that Hamas is hiding amongst innocent civilians and that there will be high civilian casualties if they are to eliminate them.
However, the withholding of food, water, electricity, and other essential services do suggest genocidal intent, which South Africa has argued.
If you want to annihilate Hamas, why subject 2 million plus people to no food, no water, no electricity, and certainly no medicine?Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg
The severity of what Israel has been doing in the Gaza strip far outweighs what has happened in Russia-Ukraine, and that is just in a three month period.Oscar Van Heerden, Senior Research Fellow - Centre for Diplomacy and Leadership at University of Johannesburg
More from World
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.Read More
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told
In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has been placed on Hamas.Read More
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel
Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide was taking place, it was being perpetuated by Hamas.Read More
BBC Africa docuseries ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ leaves viewers shocked
‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ features dozens of testimonies from survivors.Read More
[WATCH] Sony’s new car can be driven with PS5 controller
ICJ genocide case: ‘It’ll be very difficult for Israel to convince the world’
Israel is expected to argue its case in the International Court of Justice on Friday as to why its perpetual bombardment of Gaza, causing the deaths of thousands of civilians, does not constitute genocide.Read More
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
‘Israel may make an emotive case to the world, not the judges’ – Law professor
On Friday Israel will have three hours to respond to arguments advanced by South Africa in the Hague on Thursday.Read More
Lamola on US claims against SA genocide case: ‘We have shown intent of Israel’
After the United States government labelled South Africa’s genocide case against Israel as ‘unfounded’, the Minister of Justice insisted the country’s arguments all aligned with the Genocide Convention’s definition.Read More