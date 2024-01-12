‘If this doesn’t suit the definition of genocide nothing will’ - Ronald Lamola





Ray White speaks with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Lamola says he believes South Africa argued a strong case that was based in the rule of international law.

He says that they expect Israel to argue self-defence however, states that there is no justification for genocide.

While the South African government condemns the actions of Hamas on October 7, he says there is no justification for Israel's response and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

He adds that everything Israel has done, from the destruction to statements from Israeli authorities, all fall in line with the definition of genocide in the genocide convention.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: GCIS

It cannot be clearer that that. If this does not suit the definition of genocide in terms of the convention, I can tell you nothing ever will. Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister

Lamola says that this judgement could shift the international community to intervene in this conflict, and try and find a lasting solution.