BBC Africa docuseries ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ leaves viewers shocked
Social media is buzzing after BBC Africa released a three-part docuseries on the late Nigerian charismatic pastor and televangelist Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, famously known as TB Joshua.
The YouTube series ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ features dozens of testimonies from survivors alleging manipulation and physical abuse.
They claim the pastor forced them to stay with him for nearly two decades.
RELATED: SIHLE SIBISI DEFENDS HER ACTIONS AFTER CLAIMING TB JOSHUA RAPED HER
There were also first-hand accounts of how Joshua faked his ‘miracles’ which he broadcast on television.
Viewers were not only shocked to hear the testimonies but also angry at how this could have gone on for so long.
At the time of his death, Joshua was a multi-millionaire.
His wife Evelyn took over the church.
The first episode of ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ is available on the BBC News Africa YouTube page.
This article first appeared on 947 : BBC Africa docuseries ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ leaves viewers shocked
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Presidente_Danilo_Medina_recibe_al_profeta_nigeriano_T.B_Joshua_(cropped).jpg
More from World
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.Read More
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told
In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has been placed on Hamas.Read More
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel
Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide was taking place, it was being perpetuated by Hamas.Read More
[WATCH] Sony’s new car can be driven with PS5 controller
ICJ genocide case: ‘It’ll be very difficult for Israel to convince the world’
Israel is expected to argue its case in the International Court of Justice on Friday as to why its perpetual bombardment of Gaza, causing the deaths of thousands of civilians, does not constitute genocide.Read More
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
‘Israel may make an emotive case to the world, not the judges’ – Law professor
On Friday Israel will have three hours to respond to arguments advanced by South Africa in the Hague on Thursday.Read More
Lamola on US claims against SA genocide case: ‘We have shown intent of Israel’
After the United States government labelled South Africa’s genocide case against Israel as ‘unfounded’, the Minister of Justice insisted the country’s arguments all aligned with the Genocide Convention’s definition.Read More
Israel likely to claim ‘antisemitism’ and ‘right to defence’ at ICJ day 2
International pressure is mounting against Israel amid the genocide case against them at the ICJ.Read More