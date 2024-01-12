'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor





Thabo Mdluli interviews Christopher Gevers, Lecturer of International Law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Appearing before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, South Africa’s case argued that Israel violated the 1948 Genocide Convention, established in the aftermath of the Holocaust, which mandates that all countries prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

Representing South Africa, Advocate Adila Hassim argued that Israel had breached Article II of the Genocide Convention, which included the “mass killing” of Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Gevers' definition, genocide is the intended total destruction of a religious, racial, ethnical or national group.

He believes that proving this will be the 'biggest issue' at the next stage.

However, he adds that South Africa has sufficient evidence to prove this, and that they have done a 'good job' in both their written application and argument for setting out a plausible case that there is in fact a genocide taking place in Gaza.

Gevers says that it will take years to reach a judgement.

Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.

South Africa's delegation take their seats in the International Court of Justice's Peace Palace in the genocide case agaist Israel on 11 January 2024. Picture: Supplied: @Min_JCS on X

We have to stay with what is legally relevant. Christopher Gevers, Lecturer of International Law – University of KwaZulu-Natal

We're in for a long haul here. Christopher Gevers, Lecturer of International Law – University of KwaZulu-Natal

I can't imagine much better evidence than what we have here. Christopher Gevers, Lecturer of International Law – University of KwaZulu-Natal

