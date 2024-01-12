‘Israel may make an emotive case to the world, not the judges’ – Law professor





Ray White speaks with Prof. Thomas McManus, Senior Lecturer in State Crime at School of Law, Queen Mary University of London.

Thursday was the start of the International Court of Justice hearing between Israel and South Africa.

South African lawyers presented their case accusing Israel of committing genocide against the people of Palestine.

They also called on the court to order Israel to cease military operations in Gaza.

Israel will be presenting their counter argument on Friday before the court.

McManus says that it will take a long time before we see the final judgement of the case.

However, he says that if the court orders Israel to stop what it is doing will be a huge victory for Palestine even if they go on to lose the case.

In the Israel's argument today he says that he thinks Israel will try and paint itself as the victim.

The International Court of Justice, which has its seat in The Hague, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.

It does not carry any legal weight, but it might be quite a powerful session. Thomas McManus, Senior Lecturer in State Crime - School of Law, Queen Mary University of London.

I am expecting some seriously emotive arguments to the world, not to the judges. Thomas McManus, Senior Lecturer in State Crime - School of Law, Queen Mary University of London.