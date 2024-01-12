Family of woman allegedly killed by own aunt hoping she’s denied bail
MAHIKENG - The family of a woman who was allegedly killed by her own aunt will return to the Mmabatho Magistrates Court with hopes that she is denied bail.
The bail hearing for 49-year-old Segomotsi Setshwantsho will be heard in the North West on Friday morning.
Setshwantsho is accused of fraudulently signing up her two nieces for life insurance , murdering one of them, and falsifying her cause of death.
She is also being investigated for the murders of other family members, including her husband and son.
READ: Woman accused of killing family member for insurance money a flight risk - State
George Botlhoko could not hide his repulsion at the sight of his cousin, Setshwantsho, who allegedly murdered his daughter, Bonolo Modiseemang.
“I am disgusted. When I see her, I feel nauseated, a lot. I am disgusted and nauseated because she made my child a corpse.”
On Friday morning, one family will be split on two sides of the gallery in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court, as some are in support of Setshwantsho and others, deeply hurt by her actions, want her behind bars for life.
Modiseemang's mother, Brenda Matolo, is among the latter.
“She must never be released from jail because she will kill the nation. We are not safe.”
Matolo recalled how Setshwantsho was a close relative, an aunt to her child, who was also welcome in their home, saying that is all gone.
This article first appeared on EWN : Family of woman allegedly killed by own aunt hoping she’s denied bail
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
