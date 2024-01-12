Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign





Thabo Mdluli interviews Claire Taylor, Researcher at Gun Free South Africa (GFSA).

Listen below.

In his answer to a recent parliamentary question, Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that 1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023, averaging 61 firearms per month.

According to reports, the figure of stolen firearms for the 2023/24 financial year are on track to surpass 800, making it the highest in over a decade.

In addition, between the 2019 financial year and the end of last year, 42 firearms, including 33 R4 and R1 assault rifles, were stolen from the South African National Defence Force, along with over 3000 rounds of ammunition.

In a country that's riddled with crime, these alarming figures come as a huge setback.

According to crime stats from the last quarter, 34 people are being shot and killed daily in South Africa.

Taylor says that the steady increase in gun-related deaths is the result of inadequate gun control in the country.

She adds that the trend shows criminals targeting people that are known to be armed, such as police members, and oftentimes farmers.

In order to protect ordinary citizens, Taylor says that the following needs to be achieved:

Concerted efforts to recover illegal guns in the country with intelligence-led operations

Tighter controls over licensed weapon stocks

Until these issues are addressed, South Africa will continue to be a victim of a gun violence epidemic, says Taylor.

Stock image of the South African flag riddled with bullets on top of it. Picture: moovstock/123rf.com

RELATED: SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

RELATED: 'Control over firearms is essential for a stable and prosperous society'

We have a gun violence epidemic in South Africa. Claire Taylor, Researcher – Gun Free South Africa

Police members themselves are being targeted for their firearms. Claire Taylor, Researcher – Gun Free South Africa

It seems that guns that have fallen into criminals hands then circulate very quickly within the criminal underworld. Claire Taylor, Researcher – Gun Free South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.