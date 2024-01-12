Lillian Ngoyi street explosion 'created opportunity for smart infrastructure'





Ray White speaks Floyd Brink, City Manager for the City of Johannesburg

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

A gas explosion on Lillian Ngoyi Street in July last year caused massive destruction to this area, and one death.

Companies have been hired for repair work, including the removal the rubble and damaged infrastructure, construction, and replacement of service tunnels and “installation of modern health and safety measures to mitigate the risk of similar disasters in future”.

Brink says that the construction work should be concluded around the end of the year.

One of the main activities will really be the excavation and the removal of the rubble and debris of the damaged infrastructure. Floyd Brink, City Manager for the City of Johannesburg

He says they will also ensure the stability of the surrounding buildings.

The upgraded measures that will be installed will prevent something like this happening in the future he adds.

An image of the site of the Lilian Ngoyi Street blast, where an underground gas explosion ripped open an extensive strip of roadway in July 2023, was posted by Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on 11 January 2024. Picture: X/KabeloGwamanda

We’re going to now start to install gas and heat as well as smoke detection systems and ventilation systems in the tunnel. So this then created some form of opportunity for us in also ensuring we move toward a smart infrastructure and installation within those tunnels. Floyd Brink, City Manager for the City of Johannesburg