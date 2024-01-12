[WATCH] Sony’s new car can be driven with PS5 controller
Good news, all the years of playing Need For Speed are about to pay off.
Sony revealed that its latest electric concept car can be driven with a PlayStation 5 controller.
In partnership with Honda, the prototype of the AleefaEV was recently unveiled in Las Vegas.
President of Sony Honda Mobility, Izumi Kawanishi, left attendees in shock when he pulled out the gaming controller.
“Using this controller, I’d like to show you an aspect of the self-driving vehicle.”
Upon moving the joystick, the car moves towards him despite no one being in the car to steer.
Whether you are excited, terrified, or maybe a little bit of both, Kawanishi says regular folk won’t be able to drive using a PS5 control anytime soon.
He made it clear that the controller was just being used for the showcase, and that normal drivers wouldn’t be expected whip out a controller on the road.
This article first appeared on 947
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzYbij8QEbc
