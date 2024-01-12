Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel





CAPE TOWN - Israel says its military operations in Gaza are intended to protect and not kill thousands of people.

It told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that South Africa falsely used the Genocide Convention against one of its first signatories.

South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, which relates to its response to a lethal surprise attack launched from Gaza three months ago, got underway before the ICJ on Thursday when South Africa made its address.

On Friday, Israeli's Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, made a 30-minute opening statement to the court on day two of the hearings in The Hague, where Israel will have its turn to make its own arguments.

He said if genocide was taking place in Gaza, it was in fact being perpetuated by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

“The applicant, in its submission to the court, makes almost no mention of the ongoing humanitarian suffering of Israeli citizens at the hands of Hamas, and treats the hostages still held in captivity as barely an afterthought.”

Israel said in the wake of the 7 October attacks, it had the right to defend itself and to protect its citizens.

“Astonishingly, the court has been requested to indicate a provisional measure calling on Israel to suspend its military operations, but this amounts to an attempt to deny Israel its ability to meet its obligations to the defence of its citizens.”

Becker said South Africa had painted a one-sided picture to the court that the conflict in the occupied territory was only being waged by Israel, and that it had ignored the damage being done by Hamas to its own people.

SA STILL LOOKING FOR SOLUTIONS TO ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT

Parallel to the proceedings in the ICJ, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola said they’re still looking for diplomatic solutions to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In the interim, though, Lamola, who is leading the South African delegation, said they’re still engaging with various other states, including the United States, which is a staunch ally of Israel.

“Other countries have openly supported the case - Egypt, Brazil, the Arab League, and many other countries of the world. We will also obviously continue to engage with the US State Department so that we are able to find a long-lasting peace in line with the UN [United Nations] resolution for a two-state solution,” said the minister.

This article first appeared on EWN : Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel