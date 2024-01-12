'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Clarence Ford interviews Andrew Hendrikse, Managing Director for Servest Marine.
Listen below.
Transport routes through the popular Red Sea, which is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods, have been thrown into disarray after a series of attacks on ships and threats posed by the rebel Houthi forces in Yemen.
As a result, carriers have had to reroute more than $200 billion in trade away from the crucial Middle East trade route, which has created a massive increase in surcharges, delays and longer shipping times.
While some may argue that ships being forced to travel around the Cape of Good Hope will a positive impact on our country's ports and economy, given to the state of our ports, Hendrikse says that it's somewhat unlikely.
He believes that until the war in the Middle East subsides and peace is restored, Houthi rebel threats will persist and the shipping industry will continue to take a knock.
RELATED: BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
RELATED: What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports?
RELATED: Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town
80% of cargo moves around the world on ships, so it's a massive impact on shipping...The implications are incredible.Andrew Hendrikse, Managing Director – Servest Marine
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Source : Pexels: Martin Damboldt
