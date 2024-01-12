Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist
Ray White speaks to sports journalist Nkululeko Nkewu ahead of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Listen below.
The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicks off on Saturday, 13 January in Ivory Coast as the hosts face Guinea-Bissau.
South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January, 10pm SA time.
Subsequently, will face Namibia on Sunday, 21 January at 10pm and Tunisia on Wednesday, 24 January at 7pm.
Nkewu says the next format and Group E’s team selections point to a possibility of Bafana Bafana going through to the last 16.
If Bafana Bafana can at least beat Namibia and get three points, it will go through.
This is similar to the last time South Africa competed in the Afcon in 2019 where the team beat Namibia in and lost to the other two teams in the group.
We can’t get our hopes up for Mali and Tunisia because they are better than us in terms of the rating, the players that are playing overseas, and tournament experience.Nkululeko Nkewu, sports journalist
Something similar may happen in this edition unless Bafana Bafana grows new powers, new abilities, and new street smartness that they can suddenly develop in the next seven days.Nkululeko Nkewu, sports journalist
This article first appeared on 947 : Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_107931335_south-africa-flag-stadium-seats-sports-competition-concept.html?vti=lsbsdsajctq1ewzdt1-1-3
More from Sport
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach
The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend.Read More
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’
Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers.Read More
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.Read More
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure
There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.Read More
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends
Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old.Read More
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights
Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.Read More
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India
The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands.Read More
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days
"He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam GilchristRead More
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)
Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India.Read More