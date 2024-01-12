Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist





Ray White speaks to sports journalist Nkululeko Nkewu ahead of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicks off on Saturday, 13 January in Ivory Coast as the hosts face Guinea-Bissau.

South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January, 10pm SA time.

Subsequently, will face Namibia on Sunday, 21 January at 10pm and Tunisia on Wednesday, 24 January at 7pm.

Nkewu says the next format and Group E’s team selections point to a possibility of Bafana Bafana going through to the last 16.

If Bafana Bafana can at least beat Namibia and get three points, it will go through.

This is similar to the last time South Africa competed in the Afcon in 2019 where the team beat Namibia in and lost to the other two teams in the group.

We can’t get our hopes up for Mali and Tunisia because they are better than us in terms of the rating, the players that are playing overseas, and tournament experience. Nkululeko Nkewu, sports journalist

Something similar may happen in this edition unless Bafana Bafana grows new powers, new abilities, and new street smartness that they can suddenly develop in the next seven days. Nkululeko Nkewu, sports journalist

