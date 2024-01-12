Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign 1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023. 12 January 2024 12:54 PM
Lillian Ngoyi street explosion 'created opportunity for smart infrastructure' The City of Johannesburg has allocated R196 million to the repairs of Lillian Ngoyi Street. 12 January 2024 12:23 PM
View all Local
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’ Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption t... 12 January 2024 7:21 AM
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
View all Politics
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy. 11 January 2024 9:41 PM
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the bro... 11 January 2024 8:55 PM
View all Business
2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850. 12 January 2024 2:56 PM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral 'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign. 11 January 2024 9:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist

12 January 2024 1:33 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January.

Ray White speaks to sports journalist Nkululeko Nkewu ahead of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Listen below.

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicks off on Saturday, 13 January in Ivory Coast as the hosts face Guinea-Bissau.

South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January, 10pm SA time.

Subsequently, will face Namibia on Sunday, 21 January at 10pm and Tunisia on Wednesday, 24 January at 7pm.

Nkewu says the next format and Group E’s team selections point to a possibility of Bafana Bafana going through to the last 16.

If Bafana Bafana can at least beat Namibia and get three points, it will go through.

This is similar to the last time South Africa competed in the Afcon in 2019 where the team beat Namibia in and lost to the other two teams in the group.

We can’t get our hopes up for Mali and Tunisia because they are better than us in terms of the rating, the players that are playing overseas, and tournament experience.

Nkululeko Nkewu, sports journalist

Something similar may happen in this edition unless Bafana Bafana grows new powers, new abilities, and new street smartness that they can suddenly develop in the next seven days.

Nkululeko Nkewu, sports journalist

This article first appeared on 947 : Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist




12 January 2024 1:33 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Sport

FILE: Stormers coach John Dobson. Picture: @TheCurrieCup/Twitter

Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach

12 January 2024 1:42 PM

The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Province hooker Siyabonga 'Scarra' Ntubeni. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet/EWN

Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’

11 January 2024 2:16 PM

Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY

10 January 2024 9:49 AM

The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s Belgian head coach Hugo Broos gives a press conference on the eve of the friendly football match between France and South Africa at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, northern France, on 28 March 2022. Picture: AFP

Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure

9 January 2024 5:12 PM

There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professional golfer Tiger Woods parts ways with Nike. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Tiger Woods

Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends

9 January 2024 9:23 AM

Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights

5 January 2024 2:40 PM

Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

India players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs (L) during the first day of the second cricket Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on 3 January 2024. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India

3 January 2024 12:47 PM

The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Birmingham City FC statement, X, screengrab

Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days

3 January 2024 11:43 AM

"He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet has confirmed that 14 people aboard a vessel from India have tested positive for Covid-19. © mattiaath/123rf.com

South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)

29 December 2023 10:20 AM

Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Striker Thembi Kgatlana. Picture 947.

Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club

21 December 2023 2:26 PM

Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BBC Africa docuseries ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ leaves viewers shocked

World

'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor

World Local Politics

Lillian Ngoyi street explosion 'created opportunity for smart infrastructure'

Local

EWN Highlights

Limpopo police investigating deaths of 3 children who suffocated in car

12 January 2024 5:19 PM

DA: Blade must present documents when he explains corruption claims in Parly

12 January 2024 5:08 PM

Top international judge Navi Pillay praises SA's presentation at ICJ

12 January 2024 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA