Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach
Lester Kiewit speaks with John Dobson, Stormers head coach
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
On Saturday the Stormers will take on the sharks in their in their Investec Champions Cup clash.
Of the six teams in the pool the Sharks are currently third and the Stormers are fourth.
Dobson says that Saturday’s game is a ‘must win’ but they are feeling more comfortable that they were six weeks ago.
We have to win the home games in this competition, otherwise you don’t get through.John Dobson, Head Coach - Stormers
We have to go full strength, full noise, full motivation. We are fighting to stay in the competition.John Dobson, Head Coach - Stormers
Both teams will be going into the match with 4 points from their solitary wins, but with Sale Sharks have the advantage due to a greater goal difference.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach
More from Sport
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist
South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January.Read More
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’
Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers.Read More
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.Read More
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure
There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.Read More
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends
Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old.Read More
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights
Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.Read More
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India
The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands.Read More
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days
"He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam GilchristRead More
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)
Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India.Read More