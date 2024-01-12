Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach





Lester Kiewit speaks with John Dobson, Stormers head coach

On Saturday the Stormers will take on the sharks in their in their Investec Champions Cup clash.

Of the six teams in the pool the Sharks are currently third and the Stormers are fourth.

Dobson says that Saturday’s game is a ‘must win’ but they are feeling more comfortable that they were six weeks ago.

We have to win the home games in this competition, otherwise you don’t get through. John Dobson, Head Coach - Stormers

We have to go full strength, full noise, full motivation. We are fighting to stay in the competition. John Dobson, Head Coach - Stormers

Both teams will be going into the match with 4 points from their solitary wins, but with Sale Sharks have the advantage due to a greater goal difference.

