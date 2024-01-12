Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told
CAPE TOWN - Israel says it has the right to defend itself and protect its citizens against the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.
It told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that South Africa enjoys good relations with the group and has been one-sided in its portrayal of the warfare in Gaza.
In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has been placed on Hamas.
Israel has told the court in The Hague that its military operations in Gaza are intended to fight terrorists and not civilians.
Becker said South Africa’s genocide claims were misplaced.
"If there have been acts that can be characterised as genocidal, then they have been perpetrated against Israel."
Becker said instead of destroying a people, Israel was in fact trying to protect them but that Hamas’ strategy was to embed itself within Palestinian society.
"Israel is in a war of defence against Hamas, not against the Palestinian people to ensure that they do not succeed."
Becker has criticised South Africa for making scant mention of Hamas’ October attacks on Israelis and that over 100 hostages remained in captivity in Gaza.
