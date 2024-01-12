2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth
John Maytham interviews Professor Guy Midgley, Acting Director for the School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology.
According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Earth experienced its hottest year in recorded history in 2023.
The climate agency announced that temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year, dating back to at least 1850, averaging 1.48 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times.
This follows a series of extreme climate events, including record-breaking heatwaves, exceptionally warm oceans, and historic wildfires in Canada.
Midgley predicts that this trend will continue and see 2024 temperatures surpassing 2023 temperatures.
He adds that we need to work rapidly to address these issues and put plans in place to ensure that there's a future for generations to come.
It's certainly the hottest the world as been in the period of recent human industry.Professor Guy Midgley, Acting Director – School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology
We will pay the price if we don't act rapidly now.Professor Guy Midgley, Acting Director – School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology
