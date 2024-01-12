Streaming issues? Report here
2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth

12 January 2024 2:56 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Global warming
planet earth
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850.

John Maytham interviews Professor Guy Midgley, Acting Director for the School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology.

Listen below.

According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Earth experienced its hottest year in recorded history in 2023.

The climate agency announced that temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year, dating back to at least 1850, averaging 1.48 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times.

This follows a series of extreme climate events, including record-breaking heatwaves, exceptionally warm oceans, and historic wildfires in Canada.

Midgley predicts that this trend will continue and see 2024 temperatures surpassing 2023 temperatures.

He adds that we need to work rapidly to address these issues and put plans in place to ensure that there's a future for generations to come.

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com
Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

RELATED: One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter

RELATED: ‘Extraordinary’ November heat marks sixth record-breaking month in a row

RELATED: Climate crisis: what to consider if you’re questioning whether to have children

It's certainly the hottest the world as been in the period of recent human industry.

Professor Guy Midgley, Acting Director – School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology

We will pay the price if we don't act rapidly now.

Professor Guy Midgley, Acting Director – School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth




