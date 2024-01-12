Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength
Lester Kiewit speaks to ‘Spinners’ actor, Cantona James. Listen to the interview below.
James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan, a conflicted young man who finds himself in the middle of a gang war.
He discovers a possible way out via spinning but the gang could jeopardise it all.
This is a story that we all know but it is done in a way that we’ve never seen before. We live around it.Cantona James, actor
He adds that viewers can resonate with every character, and “that’s a beautiful thing to experience”.
The film stars Chelsea Thomas, Katlego Lebogang, Brendan Daniels, Dillon Windvogel, and many more.
[You] don’t just see destruction and turmoil, but see hope, perseverance, determination and strength through so much pain and trauma.Cantona James, actor
Since the series premiered in November last year, the response has been overwhelming.
My TikToks are flooded with people’s reviews and it really does warm my heart to see that when you create a product like this where people don’t only see the story but they see the acting, the film industry’s work at hand.Cantona James, actor
‘Spinners’ is available to stream on Showmax.
Watch the ‘Spinners’ trailer below:
This article first appeared on 947 : Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJfvUrDssh8
More from Entertainment
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans
Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019.Read More
'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral
'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign.Read More
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies
Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'.Read More
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert
Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'.Read More
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators
The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villiers and Michael O’Connor.Read More
Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today
Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn!Read More
'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards.Read More
‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100
"Today is a somber day for Hollywood.”Read More
Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb
1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm!Read More