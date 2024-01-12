



Lester Kiewit speaks to ‘Spinners’ actor, Cantona James. Listen to the interview below.

James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan, a conflicted young man who finds himself in the middle of a gang war.

He discovers a possible way out via spinning but the gang could jeopardise it all.

This is a story that we all know but it is done in a way that we’ve never seen before. We live around it. Cantona James, actor

He adds that viewers can resonate with every character, and “that’s a beautiful thing to experience”.

The film stars Chelsea Thomas, Katlego Lebogang, Brendan Daniels, Dillon Windvogel, and many more.

[You] don’t just see destruction and turmoil, but see hope, perseverance, determination and strength through so much pain and trauma. Cantona James, actor

Since the series premiered in November last year, the response has been overwhelming.

My TikToks are flooded with people’s reviews and it really does warm my heart to see that when you create a product like this where people don’t only see the story but they see the acting, the film industry’s work at hand. Cantona James, actor

‘Spinners’ is available to stream on Showmax.

Watch the ‘Spinners’ trailer below:

This article first appeared on 947 : Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength