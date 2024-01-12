Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs
John Maytham interviews Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the Competition Commission.
Listen below.
The back-to-school rush can be quite a stressful time for parents and ensuring that your children have all of their required supplies and equipment can take a toll, especially on your wallets.
According to the Competition Commission, at least 220 parents and guardians have voiced their concerns relating to school uniforms.
The complaints primarily revolve around the practice, especially prevalent in private schools, of limiting parents to purchasing uniforms from a single supplier, often at exorbitant costs.
As a result, the commission has announced that they are prepared to prosecute schools, as per the Competition Act, that enforce this single-supplier uniform policy, and encourages affected parents to report such cases, says Buthelezi.
In terms of the Act, we are allowed to prosecute schools.Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator – Competition Commission
Every time we receive a complaint, we will investigate it.Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator – Competition Commission
