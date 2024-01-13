



MBOMBELA - Six African National Congress (ANC) supporters have died in a bus accident en route to the party's 112th birthday celebrations, taking place in Mbombela.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC birthday rally.

Members of the governing party are gathering to hear from ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is set to deliver the national executive committee's (NEC's) priorities for the year on Saturday afternoon.

Police Minister Bheki Cele explained to Eyewitness News how the accident happened.

“Those buses in the convoy, the other bus hit the other one in the back and went into the ditch and we have lost 6 people there.”

TZANEEN: A bus from Botlokwa ferrying ANC supporters en route to Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga has gone off the road and rolled approximately 20 meters down the steep embankment on the R71 Magoebaskloof, killing five occupants at around 3am. pic.twitter.com/ITkw0mypiM ' Limpopo Traffic Updates (@Limpopo_Traffic) January 13, 2024

This article first appeared on EWN : 6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations