Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire





CAPE TOWN - Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela has explained the significance of the Palestinian-African scarf draped over a statue of Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

Mandela helped to unveil the statue of archbishop Tutu at the old Granary building on Friday.

The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu Trust chairperson Mamphela Ramphele, Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation CEO Janet Jobson and Mandla Mandela today unveiled a statue of Archbishop Desmond Tutu wearing a special Palestinian scarf in Cape Town - to be displayed until the war in Gaza stops.

Mandela said the Keffiyeh draped over the statue is a special Palestinian-African scarf named the Mandela scarf.

"This is the traditional Palestinian scarf, the Keffiyeh. As we know, it has always been white and black, but the factory in Gaza did this yellow, green and red scarf in honour of Africa," said Mandela.

The statue is expected to remain at the foundation’s headquarters until there's a ceasefire in Gaza.

