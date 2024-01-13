How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music'





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Director at Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals, Derek Archer.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

Do you find it hard to stay motivated to exercise?

It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation could be their biggest obstacle.

Picture: Pixabay

According to Archer, consistency is key when it comes to reaching your fitness goals.

To stay motivated, you need to find something that drives you to achieve your goals within your desired time frame.

Having an accountability partner is another way to help you achieve your goals.

By having someone to exercise with, you will be more likely to follow through on your commitment to exercise.

Archer also suggests that listening to music or a podcast can help keep you motivated while exercising.