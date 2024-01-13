Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) m... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a par... 13 January 2024 10:52 AM
View all Local
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after th... 13 January 2024 12:42 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturda... 13 January 2024 10:45 AM
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
View all Politics
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
View all Business
Tips to handle the back-to-school first term jitters The new school year, whether in preschool, primary, or high school, can bring about changes such as a new teacher, classroom, play... 13 January 2024 3:37 PM
Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around 'Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication.' Award-winning programme HenPower is creatively eng... 13 January 2024 12:14 PM
How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music' It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation c... 13 January 2024 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around

13 January 2024 12:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dementia
Pensioners
chickens
weekend breakfast
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

'Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication.' Award-winning programme HenPower is creatively engaging older people in hen keeping to promote well-being and reduce loneliness.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jos Forester-Melville, programme manager of HenPower in the UK.

Picture: © khunaspix/123rf.com
Picture: © khunaspix/123rf.com

You've probably heard of the benefits of various kinds of animal therapy - everything from interacting with horses to swimming with dolphins.

But what about chicken therapy?

Sara-Jayne King finds out about the difference that hen keeping is making in the lives of many British pensioners, who're now even known as 'hensioners'.

RELATED: Heard about the benefits of hippotherapy? (It's nothing to do with hippos)

She chats to Jos Forester-Melville who is the programme manager of HenPower, a project that's been run under the auspices of the NPO Equal Arts for over a decade now.

Image: HenPower on Facebook
Image: HenPower on Facebook

Forester-Melville relates how the project came about as 'a happy accident' when staff followed up on the names being spoken over an over again by a care home resident with dementia.

We noticed that when Billy would get aggressive he'd repeat female name over and over again... It emerged they were the names of hens he'd kept when he was younger, and the home manager said 'do you think we could have hens?'

Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

When we brought in a box with six hens, his shoulders dropped, his eyes lit up and it was what he was looking for. So it was just a simple way to address something that was quite problematic for him and for the rest of the residents, for the staff and for his family.

Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

Just getting a handful of hens meant that Billy then had a role and a responsibility Forester-Melville says, and he became the head hen keeper at the care centre.

After a few other pilots were successful, funding was obtained from the National Lottery to roll out the programme nationwide.

"From humble beginnings we now have projects all over the UK, and some really randomly in Australia and Taiwan!"

Forester-Melville describes the host of benefits of hen keeping, from giving care home residents a focus after experiencing a series of losses, to easier interaction with their families.

We saw how hens animated older people... Hens are lively and have individual characters just like we do. It's a really positive distraction in the garden of the care setting. They give people a role and a responsibility - quite often when you're an older person and you go into a care setting you go through a series of losses like losing your home, your own furniture, close ties with your family, perhaps losing a partner or a job...

Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

With the hens, it's these older people in control - it's the residents taking responsibility for looking after them, entertaining them, feeding them, collecting the eggs... Often we partner with a school and run inter-generational activities where the children come into the care settings and the older people are needed by the children, so the older people become the caregivers instead of being cared FOR.

Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

The care home residents also take part in creative sessions around their chickens, like painting them.

Sometimes they even give talks to nursing students, explaining the benefits of the programme.

It's about building relationships through hen keeping, among the older people, with their caregivers, with family members. Often families take their relatives with dementia for a walk around the garden and rather than having those onerous kinds of conversations again and again like what you had for dinner... it becomes something different in looking at the hens, or show me your painting...

Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

Research that was done really highlighted the positives of improved health and well-being and reducing loneliness, and isolation. Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication... People became more relaxed and less restless because they have a function, a focus, a role...

Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

What about introducing something like this in South Africa?

'Get in touch' urges Forester-Melville.

'I'd be more than happy to get on the bus to SA and come and henpower your nation as well!'

Visit the website to find out more about HenPower and follow them on social media.

Listen to the conversation in the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around




13 January 2024 12:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dementia
Pensioners
chickens
weekend breakfast
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

More from Lifestyle

Cape Town-based singer, Latheem, has rebranded as Jason Orpheus. Image from Facebook

Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle

13 January 2024 6:30 PM

The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Facebook

Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys

13 January 2024 5:10 PM

A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pexels-Oleksandr-Pidvalnyi

Tips to handle the back-to-school first term jitters

13 January 2024 3:37 PM

The new school year, whether in preschool, primary, or high school, can bring about changes such as a new teacher, classroom, playground, friends, and rules, which can be unsettling for some children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ hadkhanong/123rf.com

From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024

13 January 2024 2:51 PM

Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music'

13 January 2024 10:32 AM

It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation could be their biggest obstacle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hot climate, global warming / Pixabay: garten-gg

Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like

12 January 2024 4:45 PM

2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth

12 January 2024 2:56 PM

Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'

12 January 2024 9:12 AM

By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@executium/unsplash.com

Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds

11 January 2024 8:55 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor

11 January 2024 7:42 PM

Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations

Local

WATCH LIVE: ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela

Politics

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament

Politics

EWN Highlights

'Whether they like it or not, SA today's different & that's been brought by ANC'

13 January 2024 5:49 PM

Beware of sham electricity technicians, warns CoCT

13 January 2024 5:07 PM

Joburg EMS searching for woman swept away by flash floods in Sunninghill

13 January 2024 3:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA