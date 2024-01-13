Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around





Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jos Forester-Melville, programme manager of HenPower in the UK.

Picture: © khunaspix/123rf.com

You've probably heard of the benefits of various kinds of animal therapy - everything from interacting with horses to swimming with dolphins.

But what about chicken therapy?

Sara-Jayne King finds out about the difference that hen keeping is making in the lives of many British pensioners, who're now even known as 'hensioners'.

She chats to Jos Forester-Melville who is the programme manager of HenPower, a project that's been run under the auspices of the NPO Equal Arts for over a decade now.

Image: HenPower on Facebook

Forester-Melville relates how the project came about as 'a happy accident' when staff followed up on the names being spoken over an over again by a care home resident with dementia.

We noticed that when Billy would get aggressive he'd repeat female name over and over again... It emerged they were the names of hens he'd kept when he was younger, and the home manager said 'do you think we could have hens?' Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

When we brought in a box with six hens, his shoulders dropped, his eyes lit up and it was what he was looking for. So it was just a simple way to address something that was quite problematic for him and for the rest of the residents, for the staff and for his family. Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

Just getting a handful of hens meant that Billy then had a role and a responsibility Forester-Melville says, and he became the head hen keeper at the care centre.

After a few other pilots were successful, funding was obtained from the National Lottery to roll out the programme nationwide.

"From humble beginnings we now have projects all over the UK, and some really randomly in Australia and Taiwan!"

Forester-Melville describes the host of benefits of hen keeping, from giving care home residents a focus after experiencing a series of losses, to easier interaction with their families.

We saw how hens animated older people... Hens are lively and have individual characters just like we do. It's a really positive distraction in the garden of the care setting. They give people a role and a responsibility - quite often when you're an older person and you go into a care setting you go through a series of losses like losing your home, your own furniture, close ties with your family, perhaps losing a partner or a job... Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

With the hens, it's these older people in control - it's the residents taking responsibility for looking after them, entertaining them, feeding them, collecting the eggs... Often we partner with a school and run inter-generational activities where the children come into the care settings and the older people are needed by the children, so the older people become the caregivers instead of being cared FOR. Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

The care home residents also take part in creative sessions around their chickens, like painting them.

Sometimes they even give talks to nursing students, explaining the benefits of the programme.

It's about building relationships through hen keeping, among the older people, with their caregivers, with family members. Often families take their relatives with dementia for a walk around the garden and rather than having those onerous kinds of conversations again and again like what you had for dinner... it becomes something different in looking at the hens, or show me your painting... Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

Research that was done really highlighted the positives of improved health and well-being and reducing loneliness, and isolation. Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication... People became more relaxed and less restless because they have a function, a focus, a role... Jos Forester-Melville, Programme Manager - HenPower

What about introducing something like this in South Africa?

'Get in touch' urges Forester-Melville.

'I'd be more than happy to get on the bus to SA and come and henpower your nation as well!'

