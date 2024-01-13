



JOHANNESBURG - Senior African National Congress (ANC) member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is set to retire from Parliament.

The veteran government official has written to her party, saying she wouldn't be returning to Parliament after the 2024 general elections.

The 74-year-old was nominated for ANC’s 2024 national list but has told the party’s electoral committee she wouldn't be participating in their upcoming interviews.

“My sincere gratitude to the entire leadership of the African National Congress from national, provincial, regional and branch levels for affording me the opportunity and support to serve the country and the people of South Africa as a public representative and as a member of Cabinet since 1994," she wrote.

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities remains one of the few politicians who served in Parliament since 1994 - when the first democratic administration in South Africa was formed.

Since then, Dlamini Zuma has been appointed to the Cabinets of all of the country’s five democratically elected presidents.

She took a break from domestic matters between 2012 and 2017 to become the first woman to chairperson of the African Union (AU).

Below, watch a previous episode of Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', where we spoke to Dlamini Zuma on Phala Phala, Zuma and serving the country:

This article first appeared on EWN : Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament