Latest Local
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) m... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a par... 13 January 2024 10:52 AM
View all Local
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after th... 13 January 2024 12:42 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturda... 13 January 2024 10:45 AM
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
View all Politics
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
View all Business
Tips to handle the back-to-school first term jitters The new school year, whether in preschool, primary, or high school, can bring about changes such as a new teacher, classroom, play... 13 January 2024 3:37 PM
Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around 'Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication.' Award-winning programme HenPower is creatively eng... 13 January 2024 12:14 PM
How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music' It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation c... 13 January 2024 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament

13 January 2024 12:42 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after the 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Senior African National Congress (ANC) member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is set to retire from Parliament.

The veteran government official has written to her party, saying she wouldn't be returning to Parliament after the 2024 general elections.

The 74-year-old was nominated for ANC’s 2024 national list but has told the party’s electoral committee she wouldn't be participating in their upcoming interviews.

“My sincere gratitude to the entire leadership of the African National Congress from national, provincial, regional and branch levels for affording me the opportunity and support to serve the country and the people of South Africa as a public representative and as a member of Cabinet since 1994," she wrote.

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities remains one of the few politicians who served in Parliament since 1994 - when the first democratic administration in South Africa was formed.

Since then, Dlamini Zuma has been appointed to the Cabinets of all of the country’s five democratically elected presidents.

She took a break from domestic matters between 2012 and 2017 to become the first woman to chairperson of the African Union (AU).

Below, watch a previous episode of Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', where we spoke to Dlamini Zuma on Phala Phala, Zuma and serving the country:


This article first appeared on EWN : Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament




WATCH LIVE: ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela

13 January 2024 10:45 AM

The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday. ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the January 8 statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) listening to South Africa's genocide case against Israel on 11 January 2024. Picture: UN Web TV

'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor

12 January 2024 11:55 AM

Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The SACP's Solly Mapaila. Picture: SACP/Twitter

SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’

12 January 2024 7:21 AM

Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption to thrive during his tenure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© annashalam/123rf.com

Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ

11 January 2024 11:57 AM

Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma chats with Cyril Ramaphosa on 16 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN

MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history

11 January 2024 6:43 AM

Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ANC flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP

'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon

10 January 2024 6:10 PM

The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Xabi Oregi via Pexels

Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case

10 January 2024 12:30 PM

But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 2019 Manifesto Review wrap up session on 15 December 2023 at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni. Picture: X/@MyANC

Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt

10 January 2024 7:12 AM

ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investments, argued that the governing party might’ve contravened the Electoral Party Funding Act’s terms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) lays criminal charges against Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande relating to National Student Financial Aid Scheme fraud allegations on 9 January 2023. DA MP Siviwe Gwarube (right), DA member of Parliament Karabo Khakhau (left). Picture: Supplied/@Our_DA on X

DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air

9 January 2024 11:15 AM

Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rise Mzansi logo. Picture: Twitter/@Makashule

A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi

9 January 2024 9:53 AM

'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

