Latest Local
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) m... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a par... 13 January 2024 10:52 AM
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after th... 13 January 2024 12:42 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturda... 13 January 2024 10:45 AM
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
Tips to handle the back-to-school first term jitters The new school year, whether in preschool, primary, or high school, can bring about changes such as a new teacher, classroom, play... 13 January 2024 3:37 PM
Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around 'Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication.' Award-winning programme HenPower is creatively eng... 13 January 2024 12:14 PM
How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music' It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation c... 13 January 2024 10:32 AM
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023

13 January 2024 1:27 PM
by Celeste Martin
Toyota Hilux bakkie
new vehicle sales

South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies.

Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below [Skip to 10:12].

South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies, compact SUVs and small hatchbacks.

In December 2023, unsurprisingly, the Toyota Hilux was the top-selling vehicle, with 2,858 units sold.

There's always somebody who is the king of the roost in South Africa and that is the Toyota Hilux. People love their Hiluxes.

Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

The ever-so-popular Volkswagen Polo Vivo, coming in at second place, sold 2,448 units and was also the top-selling passenger car.

These were the top 10 best-selling new vehicles for December 2023

1. Toyota Hilux — 2,858

2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 2,448

3. Ford Ranger — 1,936

4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,932

5. Toyota Vitz — 1,358

6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,023

7. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,014

8. Toyota Starlet — 1,013

9. Suzuki Swift — 967

10. Renault Triber — 901

We are very brand loyal in South Africa. We will not be deterred by anything.

Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
toyota-hilux-legend-rs-054jpg

Meanwhile, according to data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), new vehicle sales for December 2023 declined for a fifth consecutive month.

Naamsa attributed the decline to the increases in the cost of living, a dire economy, load shedding and logistical issues at the country’s ports.




Tags:
@ hadkhanong/123rf.com

From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024

13 January 2024 2:51 PM

Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.

Picture: pixabay.com

'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'

12 January 2024 9:12 AM

By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.

Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender

11 January 2024 9:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy.

@executium/unsplash.com

Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds

11 January 2024 8:55 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor

11 January 2024 7:42 PM

Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).

Pay back the money, SAP! © moovstock/123rf.com

Software giant SAP to pay SA R2bn in restitution for Gupta era corruption

11 January 2024 7:11 PM

The German-based software company was first implicated in Gupta-linked corrupt contracts in 2017. And it owes South Africa more than restitution alone, says economist Dr Iraj Abedian.

Picture: @sunshineseeds/123rf.com

SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?

10 January 2024 9:43 PM

The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.

© Marek Uliasz/123rf.com

China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos

10 January 2024 9:15 PM

It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.

Image: mohamed Hassan on Pixabay

French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow

10 January 2024 7:44 PM

Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.

@ ilixe48/123rf.com

Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money

10 January 2024 7:22 PM

Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.

