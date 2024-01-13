These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.
Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below [Skip to 10:12].
South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies, compact SUVs and small hatchbacks.
In December 2023, unsurprisingly, the Toyota Hilux was the top-selling vehicle, with 2,858 units sold.
There's always somebody who is the king of the roost in South Africa and that is the Toyota Hilux. People love their Hiluxes.Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
The ever-so-popular Volkswagen Polo Vivo, coming in at second place, sold 2,448 units and was also the top-selling passenger car.
These were the top 10 best-selling new vehicles for December 2023
1. Toyota Hilux — 2,858
2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 2,448
3. Ford Ranger — 1,936
4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,932
5. Toyota Vitz — 1,358
6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,023
7. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,014
8. Toyota Starlet — 1,013
9. Suzuki Swift — 967
10. Renault Triber — 901
We are very brand loyal in South Africa. We will not be deterred by anything.Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast
Meanwhile, according to data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), new vehicle sales for December 2023 declined for a fifth consecutive month.
Naamsa attributed the decline to the increases in the cost of living, a dire economy, load shedding and logistical issues at the country’s ports.
