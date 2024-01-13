Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle





Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning singer/songwriter formerly known as Latheem, who's now rebranded himself as Jason Orpheus.

Cape Town-based singer, Latheem, has rebranded as Jason Orpheus. Image from Facebook

Award-winning singer/songwriter Latheem has released a new single marking his rebranding as Jason Orpheus, which is titled 'Ghost'.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the Cape Town-based muso after a hiatus brought on by his experience during the COVID pandemic.

Orpheus says he feels that period altered a lot of people on deep levels, himself in particular.

There was loss, there was grief, there was sacrifice; and I think it altered a lot people on deep, deep levels... The pandemic really made me look at who I was as an artist, it made me look at who I was as a human being and I think I questioned my identity post-pandemic. Jason Orpheus, formerly Latheem

He cites the sorts of questions he found himself asking: What was I offering as an artist? What was I offering as a human being? Who was i doing it for?

Wondering whether he was doing it himself, and if he was still being authentic to his original mission statement, Orpheus discovered the answer was "no".

I was off my centre... I wasn't honouring myself, I wasn't even writing about things that I necessarily wanted to in some of my songs. That really bothered me because of the pressures I think that a lot of independent emerging and struggling artists go through, the self-compromise. Jason Orpheus, formerly Latheem

Orpheus feels strongly about authenticity, and what he feels is the local music industry following a formula that does not speak to our own people and historical experience.

I felt that my lived experience in the industry was robbing me of an opportunity to be an authentic artist. One of he things I had an issue with is that our industry, post-1994, has had this amazing opportunity to remodel the formula for our artists, where we could set our own trend on an international platform... Jason Orpheus, formerly Latheem

...but instead we choose to - by and large - adopt international standards that don't speak to the mental well-being of our artists, or necessarily to pushing the individual success of our artists or highlighting the talent that we've got... Jason Orpheus, formerly Latheem

I went silent for the better part of last year, I didn't even want to sing anymore... Once I'd worked through a lot of this stuff I decided music is still something I want to do, but wondered how I'm going to move forward. Jason Orpheus, formerly Latheem

Sara-Jayne comments that the musician's direction change is a brave move, and also one that carries a risk commercially.

He explains why he wanted 'Ghost' to be his first release as Jason Orpheus, and how the song evolved.

Myself and some producers have been working on new music, painstakingly, because I really wanted to take my time to write in a genre that I was finally comfortable with, because my tastes have changed over the years... and I wanted Ghost to be my first (new) song. Jason Orpheus, formerly Latheem

I wanted to use the song to introduce myself as Jason Orpheus - this is who I am, I'm not always going to write pop songs and I'm not always going to write hits, but I am going to write things that I hope people can identify with... as I'm on this journey right now with this new, I would say, version of myself. Jason Orpheus, formerly Latheem

I never expected it to be a hit, but I was proud of the final product... It comes across as a song about loss and grief in terms of a romantic relationship, but the deeper question I was asking myself was: Who's really feeling like a ghost in this situation in life? Jason Orpheus, formerly Latheem

Scroll up for the in-depth conversation with Jason Orpheus, and listen to 'Ghost' below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle