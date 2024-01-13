'Whether they like it or not, SA today's different & that's been brought by ANC'
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said one of the ruling party’s biggest achievements over the past 30 years is increasing the number of people on social welfare grants in order to deal with poverty.
Ramaphosa was giving the ANC’s January 8 statement at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
The president said in 1999, about 2.5 five million of citizens received a government grant, and that number now stands at about 28 million.
During that period, the unemployment rate in the country increased from 20,42% to 31,9%.
Ramaphosa: In 1999, only 2.5 million people had access to social relief. In 2024, 28 million people are beneficiaries of the ANC government’s efforts to deal with poverty.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2024
This means more than 47% of South Africans rely on social grants. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/CBxa4AKV4M
Ramaphosa said less people now go to bed hungry due to government grants.
“Twenty eight million South Africans get assistance from the ANC-led government to deal with poverty, that is one of the great achievements of our government to help our people deal with poverty.”
Ramaphosa said critics who say the lives of average people have not improved since 1994 are simply lying.
“Whether they like it or not, the South Africa of today is different and vastly improved from the South Africa of 30 years ago. And that has been brought about by the ANC.”
READ: ANC 112: A full Mbombela Stadium a sign of ANC still being loved, says Mantashe
Ramaphosa said the party’s 112th anniversary comes at a difficult time for both the country and the world.
The statement comes on the heels of the country's looming seventh democratic general elections, where analysts suggest that the ANC is in greater danger of losing power for the first time since the end of apartheid.
Ramaphosa said despite the challenges, the ruling party takes pride in what it called the improvement of the lives of many South Africans over the past 30 years.
“In 2024, we will focus on working together with the alliance and all sectors of society to accelerate the reconstruction of our economy, to deliver quality basic services, infrastructure, renew the ANC and society.”
READ: ANC veterans: 'Many have lost hope in the ANC, challenges must be dealt with'
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Whether they like it or not, SA today's different & that's been brought by ANC'
More from Politics
Analysts: Ramaphosa defended ANC's gains but failed to address pressing matters
Nelson Mandela University’s Dr Ongama Mtimka said at the ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations, party president Cyril Ramaphosa may have deliberately avoided the ANC’s sore points as opposition parties zoom in on its failures ahead of the general elections.Read More
'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray
Zuma made the announcement while addressing a prayer service at the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe church, in Ndwendwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament
Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after the 2024 general elections.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela
The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday. ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the January 8 statement.Read More
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’
Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption to thrive during his tenure.Read More
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ
Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history
Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon
The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.Read More
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.Read More