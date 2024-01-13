Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students A R3.8 billion budget has been set aside for the 2024 academic year for students who have a household income of more than R350,000... 14 January 2024 2:35 PM
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: T... 14 January 2024 12:40 PM
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived... 14 January 2024 11:13 AM
View all Local
Analysts: Ramaphosa defended ANC's gains but failed to address pressing matters Nelson Mandela University’s Dr Ongama Mtimka said at the ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations, party president Cyril Ramaphosa may... 14 January 2024 8:46 AM
'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray Zuma made the announcement while addressing a prayer service at the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe church, in... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
'Whether they like it or not, SA today's different & that's been brought by ANC' Giving the ANC’s January 8 statement in Mpumalanga on Saturday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa listed the increase in social gran... 13 January 2024 3:49 PM
View all Politics
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
View all Business
Pattern baldness: 'It is unfortunately an ongoing progressive problem' Pattern baldness affects nearly half of all men and a quarter of all women by the age of 50. 14 January 2024 1:24 PM
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) m... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Two sports GOATs meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was spotted chatting to football legend David Beckham at game in Paris this week. 14 January 2024 12:57 PM
Joburg Film Festival 2024: 'Inspiring storytelling and celebrating legends' The much-anticipated festival, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts, aims to celebrate stor... 14 January 2024 8:40 AM
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Whether they like it or not, SA today's different & that's been brought by ANC'

13 January 2024 3:49 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
January 8 statement
Elections 2024
ANC 112th birthday

Giving the ANC’s January 8 statement in Mpumalanga on Saturday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa listed the increase in social grant recipients as one great achievement by the party in fighting poverty.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said one of the ruling party’s biggest achievements over the past 30 years is increasing the number of people on social welfare grants in order to deal with poverty.

Ramaphosa was giving the ANC’s January 8 statement at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

The president said in 1999, about 2.5 five million of citizens received a government grant, and that number now stands at about 28 million.

During that period, the unemployment rate in the country increased from 20,42% to 31,9%.

Ramaphosa said less people now go to bed hungry due to government grants.

“Twenty eight million South Africans get assistance from the ANC-led government to deal with poverty, that is one of the great achievements of our government to help our people deal with poverty.”

Ramaphosa said critics who say the lives of average people have not improved since 1994 are simply lying.

“Whether they like it or not, the South Africa of today is different and vastly improved from the South Africa of 30 years ago. And that has been brought about by the ANC.”

READ: ANC 112: A full Mbombela Stadium a sign of ANC still being loved, says Mantashe

Ramaphosa said the party’s 112th anniversary comes at a difficult time for both the country and the world.

The statement comes on the heels of the country's looming seventh democratic general elections, where analysts suggest that the ANC is in greater danger of losing power for the first time since the end of apartheid.

Ramaphosa said despite the challenges, the ruling party takes pride in what it called the improvement of the lives of many South Africans over the past 30 years.

“In 2024, we will focus on working together with the alliance and all sectors of society to accelerate the reconstruction of our economy, to deliver quality basic services, infrastructure, renew the ANC and society.”

READ: ANC veterans: 'Many have lost hope in the ANC, challenges must be dealt with'


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Whether they like it or not, SA today's different & that's been brought by ANC'




13 January 2024 3:49 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
January 8 statement
Elections 2024
ANC 112th birthday

More from Politics

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 8 statement in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on 13 January 2024. Picture: X/@MYANC

Analysts: Ramaphosa defended ANC's gains but failed to address pressing matters

14 January 2024 8:46 AM

Nelson Mandela University’s Dr Ongama Mtimka said at the ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations, party president Cyril Ramaphosa may have deliberately avoided the ANC’s sore points as opposition parties zoom in on its failures ahead of the general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray

13 January 2024 5:10 PM

Zuma made the announcement while addressing a prayer service at the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe church, in Ndwendwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after her Politricking with Tshidi Madia on 15 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament

13 January 2024 12:42 PM

Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after the 2024 general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela

13 January 2024 10:45 AM

The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday. ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the January 8 statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) listening to South Africa's genocide case against Israel on 11 January 2024. Picture: UN Web TV

'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor

12 January 2024 11:55 AM

Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The SACP's Solly Mapaila. Picture: SACP/Twitter

SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’

12 January 2024 7:21 AM

Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption to thrive during his tenure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© annashalam/123rf.com

Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ

11 January 2024 11:57 AM

Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma chats with Cyril Ramaphosa on 16 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN

MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history

11 January 2024 6:43 AM

Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ANC flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP

'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon

10 January 2024 6:10 PM

The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Xabi Oregi via Pexels

Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case

10 January 2024 12:30 PM

But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students

Local

Analysts: Ramaphosa defended ANC's gains but failed to address pressing matters

Politics

Heavy traffic to Gauteng expected, motorists urged to drive with caution

EWN Highlights

Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students

14 January 2024 4:35 PM

WC police nab man (69) for possession of abalone worth R350k

14 January 2024 1:19 PM

ANC 112: 'We are now enforcing strict immigration law', says Ramaphosa

14 January 2024 12:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA