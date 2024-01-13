Tips to handle the back-to-school first term jitters





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

The phrase "back to school, back to reality" can make some children feel anxious.

The new school year, whether in preschool, primary, or high school, can bring about changes such as a new teacher, classroom, playground, friends, and rules, which can be unsettling for some children.

However, according to Bush, change can also be a catalyst for growth.

The key, she says, is to help your child keep things in perspective and overcome their anxiety as quickly as possible so that they can start enjoying themselves.

Bush suggests a few strategies parents can use to stay calm:

The lipstick-kiss ritual

Before leaving your children at school, plant a big lipstick kiss on the back of their hand to remind them that you will be thinking of them all day.

Swop drop-off roles

If your child displays more anxious tendencies on arrival at school with one parent than the other, then swap roles and don’t feel guilty about it. Maternal or paternal anxiety can be quite infectious!

Dangle a carrot

Sometimes children need to have their focus extended beyond the scary school day that is making them anxious and have something exciting to look forward to. Pick simple things that will excite your child. They don’t have to be fancy or expensive; it’s the anticipation that’s important.

Routine

A regular household routine helps children de-stress because they know what’s going to happen next. This goes for both the morning and bedtime routines. Children feel a greater sense of control and personal organisation when they have a routine to follow

