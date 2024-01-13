'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray
DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma wants to make a comeback as South African president.
Zuma made the announcement while addressing a prayer service at the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe church, in Ndwendwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.
"I was quickly removed before the end of my term as president because I was trying to change people’s lives but their behaviour has made me want to come [back]. I want to return to change our situation," he told those gathered for the service.
Zuma urged church members to pray for him ahead of the general elections.
Last year, Zuma announced he would be campaigning for the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party instead of the ANC he previously led.
Zuma urged the thousands of the church members to vote for a government led by people they know.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray
