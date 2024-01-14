Analysts: Ramaphosa defended ANC's gains but failed to address pressing matters
JOHANNESBURG - Analysts said African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech rightfully defended the party’s gains over the past 30 years, but failed to address how several pressing matters would be addressed this year.
Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement at its 112th birthday rally in Mbombela on Saturday, outlining the party’s priorities for the year ahead.
- 'Whether they like it or not, SA today's different & that's been brought by ANC'
- ANC 112: A full Mbombela stadium a sign of ANC still being loved, says Mantashe
- ANC veterans: 'Many have lost hope in the ANC, challenges must be dealt with'
Nelson Mandela University’s Dr Ongama Mtimka said Ramaphosa may have deliberately avoided the party’s sore points as opposition parties zoom in on its failures ahead of the general elections.
"Cumulative gains of the entire period as far as health, education, and economy are concerned are mentioned holistically, so that if you are not careful enough you will miss the fact the fact that he didn't talk about the status of each of those aspects in the last five years," said Mtimka.
Meanwhile, the University of the North West’s Professor Kedibone Phago said the speech lacked substance.
He said the president should have relied on well-established resources and data to give a more comprehensive picture of the gains he mentioned in the speech on Saturday.
"The President was just sharing a range of ideas without taking us into his confidence, to understand where the ANC is coming from, so that we are able to make a clear determination on whether they should be able to be given another five year mandate," said Phago.
This article first appeared on EWN : Analysts: Ramaphosa defended ANC's gains but failed to address pressing matters
