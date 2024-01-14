Three more lives lost as heavy rains continue to batter parts of KZN
DURBAN - The inclement weather in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has claimed three more lives as the province continues to be battered by heavy rains.
Disaster management teams in KZN said they have been inundated with calls for help this weekend.
The hardest hit areas include the Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu and uMzinyathi districts.
READ MORE:
- KZN's adverse weather conditions leave 40 dead, scores displaced
- KZN govt concerned about persistent harsh weather conditions in the province
The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) said that in the latest fatalities, at least two motorists were swept away in their cars.
Several others were also injured.
“KZN COGTA MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. She has reiterated the call for communities to exercise vigilance during this period," said spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi.
Mngadi has appealed to residents to adhere to severe weather warnings.
“We are concerned that we continue to lose lives through car incidents which we believe could have been avoided. We are appealing to motorists and pedestrians to refrain from crossing swollen rivers.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Three more lives lost as heavy rains continue to batter parts of KZN
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students
A R3.8 billion budget has been set aside for the 2024 academic year for students who have a household income of more than R350,000 said Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande on Sunday.Read More
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: Teaching Consent, Belonging, and Identity for a Brighter FutureRead More
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 at the age of 19.Read More
DA to Ramaphosa: Commission independent audit of social grant recipient database
This follows recent revelations of irregular and improper payments of social grants to undeserving beneficiaries, including R140 million paid to more than 70,000 deceased beneficiaries over the past three financial years.Read More
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.Read More
Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire
The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.Read More
6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations
It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC's 112th birthday rally.Read More