Three more lives lost as heavy rains continue to batter parts of KZN





DURBAN - The inclement weather in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has claimed three more lives as the province continues to be battered by heavy rains.

Disaster management teams in KZN said they have been inundated with calls for help this weekend.

The hardest hit areas include the Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu and uMzinyathi districts.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) said that in the latest fatalities, at least two motorists were swept away in their cars.

Several others were also injured.

“KZN COGTA MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. She has reiterated the call for communities to exercise vigilance during this period," said spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi.

Mngadi has appealed to residents to adhere to severe weather warnings.

“We are concerned that we continue to lose lives through car incidents which we believe could have been avoided. We are appealing to motorists and pedestrians to refrain from crossing swollen rivers.”

