Joburg Film Festival 2024: 'Inspiring storytelling and celebrating legends'
The Joburg Film Festival is set to return from 27 February to 03 March 2024 in Sandton with a diverse and impactful lineup of over 60 titles spanning various genres, themes, and styles.
The much-anticipated festival, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts, aims to celebrate storytelling through the art of film.
Presented by MultiChoice, the festival curates and showcases films from Africa, the diaspora and the world.
There will also be opportunities for young people, aspiring and established filmmakers, and industry professionals to develop, train, transfer skills, and network.
The festival will be staged under the theme of ‘Inspiring Storytellers’ and ‘Celebrating the Legends’ of the last 30 years behind and in front of the camera lenses, as South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy.
More details about the festival programme, including featured films, special events, and guest speakers, will be announced in the coming weeks.
You can find more information about the festival on the website: www.joburgfilmfestival.co.za.
