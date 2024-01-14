



JOHANNESBURG - Heavy traffic volumes are expected to continue on major routes on Sunday as holidaymakers travel back into Gauteng.

The provincial transport department urged motorists to practise caution on the roads to avoid accidents.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa:

"We will leave no stone unturned. We urge motorists to abide by the rules of the road, failing which, we will be forced to enforce the law. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, negligent driving, public drinking the above are the basis for which a driver is immediately arrested."

This article first appeared on EWN : Heavy traffic to Gauteng expected, motorists urged to drive with caution