Has your pension fund dropped in value? Here's why...





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

We all hope that when we reach retirement age, we can do so comfortably without feeling financially stressed.

Most people's retirement funds come from the monetary contributions they and their employer have been making into a pension fund over the years.

Roelofse explains that a pension fund is generally the core of your future retirement funding.

A large slice of our pre-take-home pay is put into pension pots. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Roelofse says that we need to understand where that money is invested.

He adds that there is a very strong reality that pension funds do fluctuate in value and that it is indicative of several factors, with the main one being the economy that drives certain asset classes like shares.

If you are seeing a lot of fluctuations in recent times, it shows how risky your shares are exposed. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Roelofse provides the reasons why your pension fund has dropped in value:

Market fluctuations

Sudden and unpredictable shifts in stock prices can result in substantial losses for funds heavily invested in equities.

Poor management

Incompetent investment strategies or excessive risk-taking may lead to substantial losses, adversely affecting fund values.

Global economy

External factors, like geopolitical events, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions, can also influence pension fund values.

For an in-depth explanation on the drop in the value of pension funds, visit Roelofse's blog by clicking here.

Roelofse recommends reviewing your pension or retirement annuity fund at least once a year to see if it is in alignment with the inflation rate.

Sound financial planning always calls for good reviews, keep close to your investments, keep close to your advisor and the burning question is how are we doing relative to inflation - is my particular fund keeping up with it. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner