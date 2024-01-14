Two sports GOATs meet
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is used to rubbing shoulders with famous sports stars.
But now it seems the rugby player can add another feather to his (scrum) cap - meeting football legend David Beckham.
The two hooked up court-side at an NBA basketball match at Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday evening.
And there were plenty of celebrities at the match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets.
Judging from their body language during the brief conversation, it seems the two are big fans of his each other.
Kolisi and his family moved to Paris a few months ago as he took a new position at rugby club Racing 92.
