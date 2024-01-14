Dealing with romantic crushes in the workplace





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

We fall in love in the most unprecedented, unpredictable ways, places and circumstances. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

According to a Forbes article titled, Workplace Romance Statistics: Survey Shows Employees Regularly Engage In Office Relationships, at least 60% of adults have had a workplace romance.

Comfortability, the lack of time outside work to meet other romantic interests and the desire for a shared workplace experience were found to be the top reasons why people pursue a romantic relationship with a colleague.

There's a high possibility of things going well. What to consider however is what happens if things don't work out - that's the most challenging situation and that's the one you really need to think soberly about. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Office romances. Picture: Pixabay

The survey revealed that 43% of office romances led to marriage, with 40% involving cheating on an existing partner.

Are you trying to compensate for what's missing in your current relationship and are you perhaps avoiding having the conversation with your partner about what's missing in this relationship. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

If you have a crush on a colleague and are not sure whether to make a move, these are the three questions workplace relationship experts told Business Insider you should ask yourself:

1. What can your crush tell you about your current relationship?

2. Why do you like this person?

3. What would happen if you dated? What if you broke up?