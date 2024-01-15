KZN flooding: Govt assures residents they will receive much-needed help





DURBAN - Devastated KwaZulu-Natal residents have been assured by government that they will receive help as they pick up the pieces caused by deadly thunderstorms.

Flooding recently claimed the lives of five people at the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

Two other victims are missing after their house was washed away by floods in Tongaat. Moreover, many families are displaced after 250 homes were damaged.

The harsh weather uprooted trees, destroyed electricity and road infrastructure - leaving business owners stranded.

KwaZulu-Natal has been battered by extreme heavy rains since the 2023 festive season, leading to the deaths of at least 45 people.

“We have encouraged municipalities across the province to dispatch water tankers where the water infrastructure has been damaged to ensure the public has water during this period,” said Department of Cooperative Governance spokesperson Sboniso Mgadi.

